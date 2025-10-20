“With around 54.8% Māori in Te Tairāwhiti, this decision shows our community’s commitment to inclusive and representative leadership.”
The final turnout number for the 2025 local elections nationwide showed an increase from provisional voter turnout results of 38.01% to 39.4% after the counting of special votes.
In a statement, Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) interim chief executive Scott Necklen said it was clear voting habits were shifting and the system needed to change to accommodate this.
Necklen said more people had cast their ballots 10 days before election day, followed by a voting lull until election day itself, when almost 15% of all votes were cast.
In Gisborne, about 47% of voters voted in the 10 days leading up to election day, and about 20% of voters cast their votes on election day, including 2322 last-day votes in the general ward and 877 votes in the Māori ward.
Necklen said there was a significant volume of votes nationwide on election day and this was further evidence that providing convenient drop-off points made it easier for people to vote.
“It also helped that councils had more orange bins [over 1500] out in the community than ever before.
“The in-person orange bins are closer in format to the voting booth system that LGNZ has been championing. This was one of 20 recommendations made by the Electoral Reform Working Group (ERWG) in its Final Position paper in July to help increase voter turnout.”
Necklen said New Zealand could no longer continue with the postal voting model.
“Moving to consistent, in-person polling booth voting for local elections, with introducing a two-week timeframe to vote, would ensure the future integrity of our voting system by replicating how parliamentary elections are run,” he said.
Necklen said LGNZ had met with the Government to discuss the proposed changes, with a focus on implementing them in time for the 2028 election, which included the Electoral Commission running future local elections.
The newly elected Gisborne District councillors will be sworn in on Wednesday, October 30, at Lawson Field Theatre.