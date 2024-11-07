The Royal Naval Association is requesting ex-naval personnel turn out to support the Combined Services Remembrance Day service to be held outside the RSA on Sunday morning.
Jack Donnelly, of the Gisborne branch of the naval association, says he wants a greater number of former sailors to take part in the commemorative parade and wreath-laying service.
The number of ex-sailors who traditionally attend the Remembrance Combined Services Day did not match the number of veterans who live in Gisborne.
“There are only two military commemorations throughout the year – Remembrance Day and Anzac Day,” Donnelly said.
“I am hopeful that we can have a good turnout on Sunday and that will lead into Anzac Day.”