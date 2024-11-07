The New Zealand flag stands at half-mast at Gisborne's RSA in honour of the last surviving member of 28 Māori Battalion, Sir Robert "Bom" Gillies, who died on Thursday at the age of 99. Past and present members of the military services, emergency services and cadet forces are invited to take part in the Combined Services/Remembrance Day service outside the RSA on Sunday, starting at 11am. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

The Royal Naval Association is requesting ex-naval personnel turn out to support the Combined Services Remembrance Day service to be held outside the RSA on Sunday morning.

Jack Donnelly, of the Gisborne branch of the naval association, says he wants a greater number of former sailors to take part in the commemorative parade and wreath-laying service.

The number of ex-sailors who traditionally attend the Remembrance Combined Services Day did not match the number of veterans who live in Gisborne.

“There are only two military commemorations throughout the year – Remembrance Day and Anzac Day,” Donnelly said.

“I am hopeful that we can have a good turnout on Sunday and that will lead into Anzac Day.”