Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne veterans urged to attend Remembrance Day service and parade

By Wynsley Wrigley
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The New Zealand flag stands at half-mast at Gisborne's RSA in honour of the last surviving member of 28 Māori Battalion, Sir Robert "Bom" Gillies, who died on Thursday at the age of 99. Past and present members of the military services, emergency services and cadet forces are invited to take part in the Combined Services/Remembrance Day service outside the RSA on Sunday, starting at 11am. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

The Royal Naval Association is requesting ex-naval personnel turn out to support the Combined Services Remembrance Day service to be held outside the RSA on Sunday morning.

Jack Donnelly, of the Gisborne branch of the naval association, says he wants a greater number of former sailors to take part in the commemorative parade and wreath-laying service.

The number of ex-sailors who traditionally attend the Remembrance Combined Services Day did not match the number of veterans who live in Gisborne.

“There are only two military commemorations throughout the year – Remembrance Day and Anzac Day,” Donnelly said.

“I am hopeful that we can have a good turnout on Sunday and that will lead into Anzac Day.”

The guest speaker will be two-tour veteran of Vietnam Desmond Omundsen.

Gisborne RSA president Trevor Jukes said the RSA extended a warm welcome to all former and current service personnel, including police, New Zealand Fire and Emergency, St John, emergency services and the general public to attend the commemorative parade and wreath-laying service.

The service was time to “remember all those that have served in any capacity in any conflicts worldwide and have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country”, Jukes said.

Past and present service personnel, emergency services personnel and cadet forces are asked to assemble at Plumbing World at 10.50am before marching to the RSA for the 11am service.

The parade will be led by the City of Gisborne Highland Pipe Band, with other music played by the Gisborne Civic Brass Band and the Gisborne Salvation Army Band.

Aircraft from Gisborne Aero Club and Darton Field Aviation Charitable Trust will provide a flyover.

The service will end with light refreshments at the RSA.

Combined Services Remembrance Day is held on the nearest Sunday to Armistice Day (November 11) and also commemorates the former Trafalgar Day (navy), Battle of Britain Day (air force) and Armistice Day, which ended World War 1 in 1918.


