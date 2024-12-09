A new water filtration being deployed by the Tairāwhiti Emergency Management group is the first of its kind worldwide. Pictured at a Temo demonstration day at Gisborne's inner harbour on Friday are (from left) LEDI systems engineer Rhys McCormack, Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell, Temo group manager Ben Green, LEDI founder and engineer Dael Liddicoat and National Emergency Management Agency chief executive Dave Gawn. Photo / Zita Campbell
Gisborne can now produce a significant amount of drinking water during severe weather events through a first-of-its-kind filtration unit that converts seawater into fresh, drinkable water for 10,000 people per day.
It is another boost to the region’s emergency response capacity, with Tairāwhiti Emergency Management (Temo) group manager Ben Green saying there is now more capability in Tairāwhiti than what can be deployed anywhere else in the country.
A Temo technology demonstration day held at Gisborne’s inner harbour on Friday, and attended by Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell, featured a filtration unit demo by its Australian engineers.
The unit, named the Garrison, weighs 300 kilograms, fits on the back of a ute and produces 1000 litres of drinkable water per hour.
LEDI founder Dael Liddicoat developed the Garrison, alongside LEDI systems engineer Rhys McCormack.
The touch screen display meant a university degree was not needed to use it, Liddicoat said.
The new unit is a follow-on from its predecessor - the AquaGen system - developed by Liddicoat, which is the size of a large suitcase and can produce 90 litres an hour from salt water or 200 litres from freshwater.
Liddicoat said the system ran through a UV sterilisation on the output which killed bacteria to make sure it was fit for consumption.
National Emergency Management Agency chief executive Dave Gawn said the units were just one element of the innovative approach that New Zealand needed to create an affordable, well-resourced system across the country.
The genesis of the idea
Speaking with Local Democracy Reporting, Liddicoat said in 2019 he developed a small purifier to develop water for helicopter engines. It was not designed for drinking water but was making purified water.
Engineers Australia wrote an article on it, which Green, who had been trying to find similar technology, saw and he reached out to Liddicoat to see if he could design something to fill the region’s needs.
“I sort of got a good idea of what you guys needed exactly and developed the AquaGen which was brought to Gisborne in December last year as the demonstrator,” Liddicoat said.
“We’ve done this in cost for this development because Gisborne will be running a fair bit of our testing for us.
“I guess that’s the benefit of being early adopters; you don’t have to pay.”