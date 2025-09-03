Advertisement
Gisborne theatre company to perform Pulitzer-winning play ‘Doubt’

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

"Doubt - A Parable" by John Patrick Shanley is a drama about suspicion and moral responsibility. Evolution Theatre’s Elizabeth Stevens stars as Sister Aloysius Beauvier (centre), with Brent Charles Forge as Father Flynn and Debbie Rowland as Sister James. The play, directed by Dinna Meyers, questions responsibility when there’s no proof of wrongdoing.

Evolution Theatre founder and director Dinna Myers chooses a play every season that is going to move her, something she can really get her teeth into.

This season it’s Doubt - A Parable by John Patrick Shanley.

People may remember the 2008 film Doubt starring Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman

