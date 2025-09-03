Doubt is a drama that pits conviction against uncertainty in a battle of faith, trust and moral responsibility.

When a strict nun suspects a charismatic priest of crossing the line, suspicion collides with compassion, and the truth remains just out of grasp. With sharp wit, moral complexity, and unrelenting tension, Doubt leaves audiences questioning the line between truth and perception, conviction and conscience.

The play was written in 2004 and won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play in 2005.

The play was revived on Broadway last year with Liev Schreiber (of Ray Donovan fame) as Father Flynn going toe-to-toe with Amy Ryan (Oscar-nominated in 2007 for the movie Gone Baby Gone) as Sister Aloysius.

“It’s interesting that it still remains so relevant,” Myers said.

“The play ignites discussion about what is your responsibility if there is no proof and no evidence of a crime being committed. It’s not a religious play, nor do you need to be religious to understand it.”

Stevens is thoroughly enjoying playing Sister Aloysius and has a reference for her character.

“I was trained to be a nurse by nuns in my youth ... the Sisters of Charity of Saint Vincent de Paul of New York ... and there was one sister who I remember well. She is a good reference for me in terms of getting into character.

“Each character has their own vocabulary,” Stevens said. “Each of us has a way of putting things and you find a rhythm with the language.

“It flows and has so many layers of depth. It questions one’s responsibility to act and not be afraid to stand up to authority, despite there being high stakes.

“It’s intense and it’s serious. It will make you think.”

Audiences can expect “an unforgettable evening of theatre where the only certainty … is doubt".

Doubt - A Parable

Evolution Theatre - Disraeli St, Gisborne

September 11-21.

Tickets on trybooking