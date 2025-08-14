Play It Strange national secondary school songwriting winner Salem Māhia Randall at Kaiti Beach, where he grew up. Photo / Kim Parkinson
Gisborne rising musical talent Salem Māhia Randall has won the top prize at the biggest ever edition of the Play It Strange secondary school national songwriting competition.
The Gisborne Boys’ High School student’s song A Girl Named Abigail was judged the overall winner out of a record 474 entries inthe Lion Foundation-sponsored competition – the quality of which was described as “truly outstanding”.
The prize pack comprises an NZ On Air $10,000 music promotional package; $1500 Rockshop gift card; mentor session with musician and Play It Strange alumni Rebel Reid; a full day in a recording studio; an interview with 95bFM and the finished track played on the radio; a performance at the Play It Strange annual awards; and a full day of workshops and an online artist development session with Sacha Vee, platinum award-winning artist and founder of SOLE Music Academy.
Having been a finalist in Play It Strange in 2023 and 2024, Salem said he was surprised when he got the call to say he was the 2025 winner.
“I was very, very happy – it’s really cool,“ the 16-year-old said.
“Knowing that 474 young songwriters and bands across the motu have written songs, finished songs and had the confidence to submit them to a competition is truly mindblowing,” she said.
“That’s why we are recording 74 finalists this year – the most recordings out of any of our competitions since we started in 2003.”
Each song was reviewed by a panel of nine respected judges from the music industry.
The recorded songs will be released on to digital albums via Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.
“It’s hard to believe that most of these songs were written and produced by high school students,” Play It Strange marketing manager and musician Paige Tapara said. ”We are feeling really excited about the future of the music industry here in New Zealand."
Second place overall went to Anamika Jones from Trinity Catholic College for her song Testing my Patience.
Established in 2003, Play it Strange is a charitable trust that promotes and inspires songwriting for New Zealand secondary school students through programmes and competitions. Competition finalists get the chance to professionally record their songs in a studio and Play It Strange releases these songs on digital albums, while also providing mentorship and performance opportunities. Its alumni list includes Kimbra, Georgia Nott of Broods, Liz Stokes of The Beths, Frankie Venter, Annah Mac, Louis Baker, CHAII, Luca George, Ratbag and many more.