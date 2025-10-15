A Gisborne teen accused of threatening to kill a Member of Parliament has appeared in the Gisborne District Court. Photo / File

A Gisborne youth accused of threatening to kill a Member of Parliament made his first appearance in the Gisborne District Court today.

The man, aged 19, has interim name suppression until at least another appearance set for October 23.

His bail conditions include not to associate with the MP, and not to threaten violence to person or property.

Charging documents state that earlier this year the accused made his threat to kill.

The charge carries a maximum term of seven years in prison.