Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald
Updated

Gisborne youth accused of threatening to kill MP appears in court

Multimedia Journalist·Gisborne Herald·
Quick Read

A Gisborne teen accused of threatening to kill a Member of Parliament has appeared in the Gisborne District Court. Photo / File

A Gisborne teen accused of threatening to kill a Member of Parliament has appeared in the Gisborne District Court. Photo / File

A Gisborne youth accused of threatening to kill a Member of Parliament made his first appearance in the Gisborne District Court today.

The man, aged 19, has interim name suppression until at least another appearance set for October 23.

His bail conditions include not to associate with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save