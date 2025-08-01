Advertisement
Updated

Gisborne targets youth vaping with CBD smoke-free policy

By
Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Gisborne District Council updated its smoke-free policy on Thursday to include vapes and extend the area to cover the city centre. Photo / Tania Whyte

Gisborne District Council wants the city centre to be vape-free and smoke-free to curb the “epidemic” of young people taking up the habit.

Tairāwhiti has the highest smoking rates in the country, and there has been a sharp increase in youth vaping.

In 2018, the council adopted its smokefree outdoor

Save