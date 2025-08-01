However, some councillors questioned whether it was a matter for the council or a public health issue for the central Government to address.

“It’s a health problem. I worry we’re dipping into things that we shouldn’t be,” said councillor Debbie Gregory.

Councillor Rawinia Parata responded that policies like these only made kids hide their smoking.

In contrast, councillor Colin Alder said central Government had let them down.

As an ex-smoker who battled an addiction for most of his life, Alder said he would love all the money he spent on smoking back “with interest”.

“The companies that have been peddling this addiction are rubbing their hands together.”

According to the meeting’s report, Tairāwhiti continued to have the highest smoking rates in the country.

However, data showed it was decreasing, with the rate of smoking dropping from 22% to 12% between 2018 and 2023, the report said.

Action for Smokefree 2025 (Ash NZ) surveys thousands of Year 10 students every year on smoking and vaping behaviour habits.

In 2023, the National Public Health Services prepared a report for the Gisborne District Council using Ash NZ data to understand the extent of vaping in the region.

The percentage of participating Gisborne students who regularly vape soared from 1.6% in 2015 to 36% in 2022, but had decreased to 26.6% in 2023.

The number of students who had tried vaping at least once had increased from a quarter in 2015 to just over half (54.7%) in 2023.

The Māori rate of regular vaping (37.0%) was significantly higher than the rate for European/other (14.4%), according to the report.

Councillor Nick Tupara agreed it was a government responsibility and a public health issue, particularly for Māori. However, the council could not expect national change if there was no voice locally.

“Looking at the data, it is epidemic, and it was during my mother’s time and my grandmother’s time.”

Councillor Teddy Thompson said New Zealand was behind the eight ball, noting that in Australia, vape flavours were limited and people could only buy vapes from pharmacies.

He and Gregory asked for the cost of updating signage, while councillor Larry Foster wanted to expand the policy area to include the central business district.

The policy’s designated smoke-free areas are playgrounds, parks, sports grounds, beaches, and outdoor public areas around council buildings and facilities, as well as any events run or funded by the council.

Strategic planning manager Charlotte Knight said that as the policy was a position statement rather than an enforceable rule, it did not require consultation.

After the majority of councillors voted in favour of Foster’s suggestion, Knight said the council would include the CBD, and the area would be the same as the Local Alcohol Policy definition.

A council spokeswoman said the cost to update the policy was minimal.

There might be some funding from the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to help with updating signage, she said.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz recalled how, in 2018, the council questioned how it would enforce its initial smoking policy.

“The community self-police. At the end of the day, people slowly stop smoking in places that they used to, and now people just don’t.”

Stoltz said the policy was “more a signal from the council to the community on what we value in our open spaces for our children”.

“Let’s send that message and make it supportive. It is a health issue, there is help available, and not to shame people,” she said.

According to the council report, no council in New Zealand had a smoke-free/vape-free bylaw.

The Whanganui District Council did adopt a bylaw. However, it revoked it because of enforcement issues and now used a voluntary policy, the report said.

The council will update its website by September 1 to communicate the policy changes.