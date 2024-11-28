A sizeable field of youth ministock drivers will battle it out on Saturday night in the annual Youth Ministock 100 at MTF Awapuni Speedway. A demo derby will bring the night's action to a close. Photo / Liam Clayton

The demolition derby at MTF Awapuni Speedway on Saturday night has attracted one of the biggest derby fields for Gisborne fans to enjoy in years.

More than 20 cars will smash and bash in the finale event on the night’s programme.

“It will be one of our best derbies for years,” club president Sam Hughes said.

The event is being sponsored by M.E Jukes & Son, with the winner pocketing $600, the runner-up $400 and the driver judged the biggest “stirrer” also earning $400.

“Trevor [Jukes] has been brilliant in his ongoing support for the club, which we really appreciate,” Hughes said.