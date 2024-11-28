Advertisement
Gisborne Speedway Club’s demo derby field largest in years

By Murray Robertson
Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

A sizeable field of youth ministock drivers will battle it out on Saturday night in the annual Youth Ministock 100 at MTF Awapuni Speedway. A demo derby will bring the night's action to a close. Photo / Liam Clayton

The demolition derby at MTF Awapuni Speedway on Saturday night has attracted one of the biggest derby fields for Gisborne fans to enjoy in years.

More than 20 cars will smash and bash in the finale event on the night’s programme.

“It will be one of our best derbies for years,” club president Sam Hughes said.

The event is being sponsored by M.E Jukes & Son, with the winner pocketing $600, the runner-up $400 and the driver judged the biggest “stirrer” also earning $400.

“Trevor [Jukes] has been brilliant in his ongoing support for the club, which we really appreciate,” Hughes said.

Drivers in the derby line-up include No 3 Shannon Maats, 11 Travis White, 15 Dale Bellingham, 15 Genius Crawford, 16 Paul Micheal, 20 Sam Kaa, 25 Shane Walker, 26 Erick Kaaho, 35 Josh Maats, 53 Aaron Powell, 64 Jack Miller, 66 Blake Marshall, 69G Casey Moore, 81G Jordy Smith, 82G Jess MacLellan, 84G Jamie Bloor, 132 Zair Kerekere, 404 Regan Jones and 745 Jerome Renata.

Entries are still being taken.

“It’s going to be great entertainment,” Hughes said.

All competitors need a Speedway NZ-approved helmet and neck restraint, as well as either a one-day derby licence or full SNZ licence.

The other main feature of the night is the annual Youth Ministock 100.

“We’ve attracted more than 50 entries for it this year,” Hughes said. “They’re coming from all over the North Island.”

The young drivers will race in two divisions – junior and senior.

“Both divisions have full fields.”

The support programme features stockcars, TQs and production saloons.

“Numbers are a bit light in the support classes,” Hughes said.

Gisborne Speedway Club saloon and streetstock drivers are racing out of town this weekend.

Gates to the Gisborne meeting open at 5pm and the first race is at 6pm.

