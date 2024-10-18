A 44-year-old woman is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court Wednesday, October 23, charged with assault and shoplifting. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A 44-year-old woman is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court Wednesday, October 23, charged with assault and shoplifting. Photo / Gisborne Herald

A woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting supermarket staff while trying to steal groceries from a Gisborne supermarket.

Acting Senior Sergeant Warren Sangster, Gisborne response manager, said police responded to the incident on Wainui Rd about 4.45pm on Thursday, after an alleged shoplifter had assaulted staff while stealing items.

“Thanks to CCTV and information from staff at the supermarket, police located the shoplifter later that night at her home address,” Sangster said.

A 44-year-old woman is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on Wednesday, October 23, charged with assault and shoplifting.

“It is absolutely unacceptable for staff just trying to go about their daily jobs to be assaulted or verbally abused,” Sangster said.