Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / News

Gisborne shoplifter arrested after assault

Gisborne Herald
Quick Read

A 44-year-old woman is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court Wednesday, October 23, charged with assault and shoplifting. Photo / Gisborne Herald

A 44-year-old woman is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court Wednesday, October 23, charged with assault and shoplifting. Photo / Gisborne Herald

A woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting supermarket staff while trying to steal groceries from a Gisborne supermarket.

Acting Senior Sergeant Warren Sangster, Gisborne response manager, said police responded to the incident on Wainui Rd about 4.45pm on Thursday, after an alleged shoplifter had assaulted staff while stealing items.

“Thanks to CCTV and information from staff at the supermarket, police located the shoplifter later that night at her home address,” Sangster said.

A 44-year-old woman is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on Wednesday, October 23, charged with assault and shoplifting.

“It is absolutely unacceptable for staff just trying to go about their daily jobs to be assaulted or verbally abused,” Sangster said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We will not tolerate violence in our community.”

He said police would continue working to identify, locate and apprehend those who put others in harm’s way.

Save

Latest from News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from News