Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne set for fine weather over Matariki weekend

By
Multimedia Journalist·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

A recent sunset at Makaraka, Gisborne. The long weekend weather is predicted to be mainly fine. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

A recent sunset at Makaraka, Gisborne. The long weekend weather is predicted to be mainly fine. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

Tairāwhiti is set for a great weekend weather-wise this Matariki, according to MetService forecasts.

“It’s looking to be one of the brightest spots in the country, I think, really, due to the nature of the flow, we’ve got a northwesterly flow in Gisborne,” said Gerard Bellam, forecaster.

He said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald