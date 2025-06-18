“Just a chance for showers spilling off the ranges and a maximum forecast of 17C, so a little bit warmer than normal. The average is about 15C for the middle of June.”

It was also a good chance to get up early to look at the sky to see Matariki stars.

“Looking into sunrise, actually, for people who are getting up early to have a look at the skies to check the constellation, that’s at 7.26am, on Matariki Friday.”

Saturday and Sunday were looking good.

“It’s a fine day with westerlies, and a maximum of 15C, so bang on average. Then Sunday is also fine and sunny with northwesterlies developing.”

Gisborne was expected to do much better than much of New Zealand.

“So, the most unsettled weather is affecting mostly the west of the country where we are seeing rain or showers and even some thunderstorms for the western parts of the country.”

Dinner by the River is back at Marina Park.

Dinner by the River is at Marina Park, celebrating Matariki on Saturday from 4pm-7pm, where there will be a range of food vendors.

For early risers, the Winter SOLstice Ocean Dip is 6.30am on Saturday at Midway Surf Club.

The Waterworld inflatable water park will be at Kiwa Pools on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10am–4pm.