The Combined Services Remembrance Day service held outside the RSA on Sunday marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and honoured Navy veteran Ken Gordon. The City of Gisborne Highland Pipe Band takes part in the service each year.
When asked what it was like to be the centre of attention at Sunday’s Combined Service Remembrance Day service in Gisborne, World War II Navy veteran Ken Gordon replied, “Well, it’s been going on for quite a few years”.
Gordon, the No 2 gunner on an Oerlikon twin-barrel 20mm gunon HMNZS Gambia, served in combat against kamikaze attacks and witnessed the formal Japanese surrender in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945, when he was 17 years old.
The Gambia was a light cruiser with a crew of 800 and, at the time, the largest vessel to have served in the Royal New Zealand Navy.
Guest speaker, Jack Donnelly, a 34-year veteran of the Royal New Zealand, gave a brief resume of the war service of 98-year-old Gordon.
Donnelly provided some colourful quotes from Gordon when looking back at his war memories.
“When action stations sound, you take off ... up ladders, down ladders. Your feet barely touch the steps, you’re on your way, you’re flying. You’re pumped, you know exactly what to do. There’s no messing about. You don’t feel the fear. It’s on, let’s go.”
Gordon wrote that one of his “most profound memories” was of the attack on a Japanese steelworks plant at Kaimashi.
“We had to do at least 32 knots,” Donnelly read out at the service. “Doing that speed, the ship is trembling under that power. The air takes are roaring, sucking in air. It’s absolutely incredible. The entire ship is vibrating. That’s the time sailors say she is experiencing honeymoon vibes.
“The power of that fleet (bombarding Kaimashi), aircraft carriers, battleships, cruisers and destroyers with American spotter planes which would call up the range of our targets. The entire ship’s company would hear the corrections over the main broadcast. It was like listening to a game of rugby.”
Gordon’s daughter Fiona Scragg and his Auckland-based son Alistair attended the service.
Alistair Gordon told the Gisborne Herald the service was fantastic.
“It’s a privilege to be here and to celebrate the other veterans as well.”
The hot Sunday morning resulted in one veteran being taken into the RSA for relief from the sun. Otherwise, it ran smoothly and successfully.
Gisborne RSA president Trevor Jukes hailed it as the best Combined Service Remembrance Day.