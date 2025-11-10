He described him as “a living legend” during his address at the service held outside the RSA.

Donnelly also referred to 2025 being the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and honoured other veterans.

Veterans who paraded on Sunday did so with pride, dignity and honour, he said.

“You marched for those of us who can no longer march and in the footsteps of those who are no longer with us.”

Donnelly provided some colourful quotes from Gordon when looking back at his war memories.

“When action stations sound, you take off ... up ladders, down ladders. Your feet barely touch the steps, you’re on your way, you’re flying. You’re pumped, you know exactly what to do. There’s no messing about. You don’t feel the fear. It’s on, let’s go.”

Gordon wrote that one of his “most profound memories” was of the attack on a Japanese steelworks plant at Kaimashi.

“We had to do at least 32 knots,” Donnelly read out at the service. “Doing that speed, the ship is trembling under that power. The air takes are roaring, sucking in air. It’s absolutely incredible. The entire ship is vibrating. That’s the time sailors say she is experiencing honeymoon vibes.

“The power of that fleet (bombarding Kaimashi), aircraft carriers, battleships, cruisers and destroyers with American spotter planes which would call up the range of our targets. The entire ship’s company would hear the corrections over the main broadcast. It was like listening to a game of rugby.”

Royal New Zealand Navy veterans who attended Sunday's Combined Services Remembrance Day service at the RSA are, back row (from left) Ray Mihaka, Cliff Scott, Sonny Maynard, Tony Pereria and Joe McClutchie. Front: Ambrose Hughes, Jim Halley, Tuwhakairiora Tuhaka, Ken Gordon, Jack Donnelly and Wayne Tautau.

Gordon’s daughter Fiona Scragg and his Auckland-based son Alistair attended the service.

Alistair Gordon told the Gisborne Herald the service was fantastic.

“It’s a privilege to be here and to celebrate the other veterans as well.”

The hot Sunday morning resulted in one veteran being taken into the RSA for relief from the sun. Otherwise, it ran smoothly and successfully.

Gisborne RSA president Trevor Jukes hailed it as the best Combined Service Remembrance Day.

“It was a step above. Everyone was brilliant,” he said.

Jukes praised the RSA kapa haka rōpū and the veterans who attended.

Gordon, despite his war experiences, was a mischievous character, Jukes said.

“He gives me hope.”