Millar was the youngest in the fleet and first overall on handicap in conditions that favoured the heavier sailors.

“It felt pretty cool to finish where I did because I didn’t expect to do so well,” she told the Herald.

“As for being named to go to the world event in Italy, well that was completely unexpected. I was pretty surprised.

“We’re not really sure if I’ll be going because I’m off to university next year, but it felt great to be selected.”

Millar is heading to Waikato University to start a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in earth sciences.

“It’s a pretty cool thing to have qualified to go to Italy, especially coming from Gisborne and a small yacht club. It proves what we can do from here.”

Millar raced seven times over Saturday and Sunday and was second woman in all but one of her races (she was third female in that one).

“I want to especially thank Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti for all their help. I have been part of the Tairāwhiti Rising Legends squad for the last two years and got so much out of it.”

Jake Millar progressed from the ILCA 6 youth fleet into the ILCA 7 fleet and finished in the top 10 in the North Island champs which included a lot of far more experienced sailors in the Olympic class single-handed fleet.

The Millar twins’ results follow clubmate Nathan Cornfeld’s silver fleet 10th placing at the Open Skiff North Island champs also in Napier earlier in the month.

A club spokesman said it had been a great effort from their members.