Gisborne sailor Lucy Millar finished runner-up female at the New Zealand Europe Dinghy Nationals last weekend to qualify for the world event.
The nationals were hosted by Napier Sailing Club and were part of a regatta that also featured the OK Dinghy class and the North Island ILCA champs in which Lucy’s twin brother Jake competed.
The Europe Dinghy champs finished with a tightly fought second day and a mix of light to moderate wind over three races.
Reigning champion Antje Muller retained the Europe title while Gisborne Yacht Club member Millar was second female and seventh overall.
The result qualified the 18-year-old for the world event held on Lake Garda at Torbole, Italy, from August 1 to 7 next year. She was one of six selected.