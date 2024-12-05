“I just try to do my job honestly and do the best by my clients and customers.”

According to the life membership nomination material provided by Reinz, Searle has more than 40 years of real estate experience with a strong dedication to Reinz.

He has held leadership roles, including director at Harveys and LJ Hooker, and is now a commercial consultant at Property Brokers Gisborne, where he mentors new team members.

Searle achieved Associate Status in 1990, Fellowship Status in 2008 and led the Waikato Bay of Plenty Gisborne District for nearly a decade.

From 2010 to 2018, he served as regional director for that region, chaired the audit and risk Committee and contributed to key Reinz initiatives.

“Though he sold his LJ Hooker business in 2019, Philip remains a vital presence in the Gisborne commercial market, offering expert guidance and support,” Reinz said on its website.

Searle said he began in the industry more than 40 years ago, starting at First National with Jim Osler.

He and wife Margo then started their own business, which they ran from their home.

Meetings were held at Scrumbles cafe on the site now occupied by Zest in Peel St.

Asked if starting their own business brought tough economic times, Searle said real estate was up and down by nature.

“It has good times and bad times. You just knuckle down and keep working.”

Asked about changes he had witnessed in the industry, Searle replied “2008 was the one” in reference to the 2008 Real Estate Agents Act.

The Act created the Real Estate Agents Authority (REAA), a Crown agency that regulates the real estate industry.

“In my view, it turned the profession upside down,” Searle said. “It left the industry totally overregulated compared with other professions. But you get used to it, and you live with it. It’s just the norm.”

Searle still works at Property Brokers Commercial but said he was going to start “slowing down a little”.

“But I will keep my hand in because I enjoy my job. I’ve dealt with very nice people for many years.”