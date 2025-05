The labour weekend road toll remains at zero with less than 24 hours to go. The country still has a shortage of doctors. Far right US commentator Candace Owens hopes to tour NZ.

Gisborne Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a man early on Monday.

Police were called at 4.20am after a man was transported by ambulance to Gisborne Hospital with severe injuries, according to a police statement.

“Tragically the man passed away a short time later,” the statement said.

Initial police inquiries indicated the man’s injuries were sustained at a residential address in Tolerton Ave, Elgin, Gisborne.