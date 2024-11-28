Gisborne farmer and photographer Rebecca Williams' shot of dogs on her and husband Guy's Matawai farm which won the documentary section of an international pet photography competition that attracted 3621 entries from 41 countries.
Matawai farmer and rural photographer Rebecca Williams has been named a category winner in the prestigious International Pet Photography Awards — the only New Zealander to do so.
Williams’ image of her huntaway dog penning sheep in the morning light has won the mother of three first place in the documentary category of the world’s largest pet photography competition.
She also won a Silver Distinction Award in the competition for her shot of dogs working sheep on her and husband Guy’s Matawai farm.
“I often try to get images when dogs are working a mob and sometimes it’s all a blur, but this time it all came together,” Williams said.
In its sixth year, the worldwide competition attracted 3621 entries from 41 countries. Categories were action, creative, pets and people, portrait, equine and documentary.
It was taken in March 2024, while Williams, her husband and their dogs were mustering lambs on the family’s hill country sheep and beef farm.
Puke (Māori for hill) is Williams’ six-year-old huntaway and the narrative focus in the image.
“It had been a wet start to the day,” she said. “Despite the distractions and noise of an early morning penning, I noticed the combination of the curious farm horses and the beauty of the backlit scene.
“I had my smaller camera with me and grabbed a photo.
“I was lucky there was a documentary category as I prefer to capture the moment. Guy was probably thinking ‘Hurry up and put your camera down’.”
Ten international images made it into the documentary category final. Two belonged to Williams.
“It was truly surprising and an incredible honour to be named a finalist let alone the eventual winner.”
The international panel of judges noted the lighting and storytelling qualities of her winning image.
Williams felt the uniqueness of New Zealand’s landscape and the intelligent and boisterous Kiwi work dogs may also have caught the judges’ attention.