Guest trumpeter Maurice Reid will perform at the Gisborne Choral Society and Orchestra's upcoming Trumpets and Joy concert at St Andrew's Church.

“Christmas comes but once a year” goes the old rhyme ... but not in 2024.

Gisborne Choral Society is turning on a bumper early treat on November 10 in combination with the Gisborne Orchestra and guest trumpeter Maurice Reid from Whakatāne.

Tucked among the lollipops in the Trumpets and Joy stocking will be a Fantasia on Christmas Carols by Ralph Vaughan Williams, a baroque trumpet concerto by Giuseppe Torelli and a cantata for Christmas Day by JS Bach.

“This work has remained one of my favourites since I, along with future wife Catherine Macdonald, was in the Dorian Singers in Auckland in the 1970s,” conductor Gavin Maclean said.

“We last performed it in Gisborne in 1994. It combines choir and orchestra in a frenzy of joy, albeit a carefully constructed one, crowned by three trumpets - guest Maurice Reid and locals Dean Middleton and Per Elzen. A calm duet between the two major movements will be sung by Catherine Macdonald and Serena Foster, with Susan St John on solo flute.”