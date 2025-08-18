Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne nurses to join nationwide strike action over staffing levels

Gisborne Herald
Quick Read

Gisborne Hospital nurses, presenting their concerns about staffing levels to the public outside the hospital on July 30, plan to strike again on September 2 and 4.

Gisborne Hospital nurses, presenting their concerns about staffing levels to the public outside the hospital on July 30, plan to strike again on September 2 and 4.

Gisborne Hospital nurses and their colleagues across the country will strike again for 24 hours over September 2 and 4.

More than 36,000 nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants have voted for further strike action, saying Health NZ has refused to commit to safe staffing levels in their collective agreement.

Nurses

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save