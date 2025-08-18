Gisborne Hospital nurses, presenting their concerns about staffing levels to the public outside the hospital on July 30, plan to strike again on September 2 and 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Gisborne Hospital nurses, presenting their concerns about staffing levels to the public outside the hospital on July 30, plan to strike again on September 2 and 4.

Gisborne Hospital nurses and their colleagues across the country will strike again for 24 hours over September 2 and 4.

More than 36,000 nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants have voted for further strike action, saying Health NZ has refused to commit to safe staffing levels in their collective agreement.

Nurses last went on strike on July 30.

Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) chief executive Paul Goulter said Te Whatu Ora members voted to go on strike from 7am to 11pm on Tuesday, September 2, and Thursday, September 4.

“Our members are clear that they want to keep fighting for the safety of their patients and to reduce preventable patient deaths,” he said.