Gisborne nurses strike again for patient safety amid staffing concerns

By
Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Striking Gisborne nurses seek public support outside Gisborne Hospital during their 7am to 11pm strike today. About 36,000 nurses around the country, including Gisborne, will strike again on Thursday as they continue their campaign against what they say are unsafe staffing levels.

Nurses in Gisborne were among those around New Zealand who went on strike today and will do so again on Thursday.

More than 36,000 Health NZ nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants, who are also members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO), walked off the job from 7am to 11pm

