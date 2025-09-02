Nurses say the wage offer before them does not match cost of living increases.
NZNO delegate Noreen McCallan said the two-day strike action was not taken lightly by its members.
“We are doing this because we fear for the safety of our patients.
“We will lose two days’ pay for striking, but we are standing up for safe staffing because it is the right thing to do.
“We became health workers because we want to care for people, but staff shortages have become overwhelming and exhausting for many of us.”
NZNO organiser Lewis Wheatley told the Gisborne Herald Health NZ had been obfuscating in releasing staffing level information despite Official Information Act requests.
Chief Ombudsman John Allen has found the agency acted “unreasonably” and unlawfully in withholding information, which shows more than a third of all public hospital shifts were understaffed in 2024.
Brown said the strike would result in around 2251 more surgeries and treatments such as hip, knee and cataract operations being cancelled or postponed, additional delays for approximately 3600 first specialist assessments and the postponement of around 8000 critical follow-up appointments.
“This strike is a choice by the union to put politics ahead of patients,” he said.
Nurses last went on strike in late July with Health NZ and NZNO deadlocked in negotiations for about a year.