Striking Gisborne nurses seek public support outside Gisborne Hospital during their 7am to 11pm strike today. About 36,000 nurses around the country, including Gisborne, will strike again on Thursday as they continue their campaign against what they say are unsafe staffing levels.

Nurses in Gisborne were among those around New Zealand who went on strike today and will do so again on Thursday.

More than 36,000 Health NZ nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants, who are also members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO), walked off the job from 7am to 11pm and will strike for the same hours on Thursday.

About 60 Gisborne Hospital nurses demonstrated outside the hospital from 7.30am and cheered loudly every time a passing motorist indicated their support for the campaign, which nurses say is primarily about patient safety.

Health Minister Simeon Brown criticised the strike, saying it would further delay healthcare for thousands of New Zealanders.

“Since 2011, NZNO union nurses’ pay has risen by nearly 74%, which is more than double the wage growth of 35% across the wider economy,” he said in a statement.