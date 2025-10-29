Gisborne nurse Vipitha Vasu says she is living her dreams and following her passion as she looks forward to competing in the final of the Mrs India NZ 2025 competition in Hamilton on November 23. She is seeking Instagram likes in the Mrs Popular subcategory.

Gisborne nurse Vipitha Vasu says she is living her dreams and following her passion as she looks forward to competing in the final of the Mrs India NZ 2025 competition in Hamilton on November 23. She is seeking Instagram likes in the Mrs Popular subcategory.

Vipitha Vasu says there is no age limit for chasing your dreams, as she looks forward to being a finalist in the new Mrs India NZ beauty pageant.

The nurse, who works at Gisborne’s Kiri Te Kanawa Retirement Village, was one of more than 120 entrants and, after two rounds, is now one of 16 finalists who will meet in Hamilton’s Claudelands Events Centre on November 23.

The competition is for married, widowed and divorced women of Indian origin. Organisers Fabuloso Event Makers described it as “a platform to reclaim confidence and identity in a safe and empowering environment”.

The winner will get $3000, while the second will get $2000 and the third $1000.

Vasu told the Gisborne Herald that 2025 was a big year, with her nurse-husband Ishan Shaju sitting his last New Zealand nursing exam this month while she worked full-time with two children, one at school and one at kindergarten.