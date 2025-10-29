But Ishan gave his blessing for “Vipi” to live out her dreams and passions, as did her “really good friends in Gisborne”.
Vasu said she was a confident woman.
Since her school days in the small village of Poomala in the state of Kerala, southwest India, she loved acting, drama and dancing.
“This was something I really liked to do – to go out dancing and singing.”
With her mother’s encouragement, she realised the importance of education, job security and financial independence.
“My mother is my biggest inspiration.
“She is the reason why I am who I am today.
“Her resilience and unconditional love have shaped every part of my journey.”
But Vasu said she had always “kept my dreams in place”.
“It is never too late to dream about what sets your heart on fire.”
The first two rounds of the competition were conducted online.
For the first round, contestants had to upload two photos (a mid-size and a full-length one) and submit a one-minute introduction video.
In the second round, conducted on Zoom, contestants were judged on spontaneity and authenticity.
“It was more like behavioural and awareness questions about womanhood and such issues,” said Vasu.
Before the final, participants will attend an expert-led grooming and training workshop, designed to equip them with presentation, confidence and stage skills.
There are also numerous subcategories at the final, including Mrs Popular, which is determined by Instagram likes.
“So, people can search for my name on Instagram and see my video,” said Vasu.
“I would be so grateful. I’m so happy I live in Gisborne.
“It’s a small place, I’m getting support. It’s so welcoming here.”
Voting closes on November 18.