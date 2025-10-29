Advertisement
Gisborne nurse Vipitha Vasu living her dreams in Mrs India NZ final

Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Gisborne nurse Vipitha Vasu says she is living her dreams and following her passion as she looks forward to competing in the final of the Mrs India NZ 2025 competition in Hamilton on November 23. She is seeking Instagram likes in the Mrs Popular subcategory.

Vipitha Vasu says there is no age limit for chasing your dreams, as she looks forward to being a finalist in the new Mrs India NZ beauty pageant.

The nurse, who works at Gisborne’s Kiri Te Kanawa Retirement Village, was one of more than 120 entrants and, after two

