The courts at Gisborne Girls High School were alive with exciting netball action on Saturday when the season opened there for the seniors, secondary and intermediate grades. Photo / Murray Robertson
High School Old Girls marked their return to Gisborne’s netball premier grade with a statement win, edging out last year’s runners-up, YMP, by four goals in a tightly contested opener at the YMCA on Saturday.
It was one of several close results across all grades in the Pak’nSave Netball Competition season-opening round.
Taste One HSOG trailed their Tūranga FM YMP 1 opponents until the final quarter — 11-14, 25-26, 37-39 — before finishing strongly to claim a 53-49 victory. YMP earned a bonus point for finishing within five goals.
“This was a close game that could have gone either way,” said netball commentator Sherrill Beale.
“YMP led all the way until halfway through the last quarter when HSOG took the lead for the first time and managed to hold on to it till the end of the game.
“Both teams’ players worked together on attack, opening up the court by moving the ball speedily through to their shooters, and also on defence by pressuring their opposition at every opportunity, trying to get the upper hand,” Beale said.
“There were some very impressive intercepts, especially by Alex Sinclair, HSOG’s defender, and Bronya McMenamin, YMP’s defender.”
Horouta Gold defeated Old Girls Whangārā 65-36 in the other premier game at the YMCA.