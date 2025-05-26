“Both teams’ players worked together on attack, opening up the court by moving the ball speedily through to their shooters, and also on defence by pressuring their opposition at every opportunity, trying to get the upper hand,” Beale said.

“There were some very impressive intercepts, especially by Alex Sinclair, HSOG’s defender, and Bronya McMenamin, YMP’s defender.”

YMP defender Bonya McMenamin was again a standout for her side. Photo / Paul Rickard

Horouta Gold defeated Old Girls Whangārā 65-36 in the other premier game at the YMCA.

Horouta led throughout - 14/7, 31/18, 47/26, 65/36.

“Horouta Gold started strongly at the first whistle with all players moving themselves and the ball speedily through the court,” she said/.

“They gave a good display of the invisible links in netball, by showing great timing to pop out and collect the pass and deliver it on at speed.

“OG Whangārā tried various positional changes and, at times, moved the ball well, but Horouta Gold were determined to win this game convincingly and didn’t give them many chances.”

The senior, secondary, and intermediate teams returned to the Girls’ High courts, where parking was at a premium, but the location provided the right temporary home for the day’s action.

Uawa’s Tammy Thompson sinks a goal during her 1st Grade side’s clash with Tūranga Pirates Manawa, who edged out Uawa Ngarangikahiwa 29–25. Photo / Murray Robertson

Other results (* Bonus point – score within 3 goals for senior, secondary, and intermediate grade.) -

Premier Reserve: Gis Glass Ngatapa 45 Waikohu P2 31, Aorangi Contracting HSOG 39 Horouta Rangatira 26, Brendan Fry Builders Sportsfit 36 YMP Masters 15.

The Girls High courts will remain the base for play, apart from the premiers who are in the YMCA, until the new Victoria Domain courts are ready. Photo / Murray Robertson

A Grade: Manutuke 27 Tyre General Ngatapa 11, Tawatapu Ora HSOG 34 Whalis 27, Waikohu 2 23 Pioneer The Tav 21*.

A Reserve: GGHS Jnr A 41 Kapiana A 8, Allwood Enterprises HSOG 42 Enterprise Motors OBM 14, Sportsfit 2 25 GGHS Snr B 17.

Gisborne Girls’ High School ran a canteen to keep players and supporters fuelled throughout the day. Photo / Murray Robertson

1st Grade: Waikohu Social 24 Tūranga Panthers Gold 23*, Tūranga Pirates Manawa 29 Uawa Ngarangikahiwa 25, Steve Craill Builder Ngatapa 37 Newman & Newman Ngatapa 18.

2nd Grade: OBM OG 38 Autotech HSOG 21, Pioneer Earthwork Solutions 18 Tūranga Pirates Maia 15*, GGHS Tuakana 23 Sportsfit Social 13, Pioneer Earthwork Solutions 31 Turanga Panthers Green.

Upcoming fixtures:

Two premier games are set for Wednesday night at the YMCA.

At 6pm, Whangara OG 1 face Gisborne Girls High School Senior A.

“Whangara have retained a few players from last year’s team and added some from their second team,” said Beale.

“Girls High are in a similar situation and have added players from last year’s Senior B and Junior A teams.

“I’m expecting this to be a competitive game.”

At 7.30pm, defending premiers Claydens Waikohu 1 kick off their season against in-form Taste One HSOG, fresh off Saturday’s win over YMP.

“HSOG gave a great display of skills on Saturday and showed they are ready to compete with our premier teams,” Beale said.

“Reigning champions Waikohu 1 have retained the bulk of their team from last season and will be ready for this contest.

“This will be another close game.”