The Gisborne residential property market led the way nationally for vendors in September. Photo / Ben Cowper

The median house price for nearly 40 houses sold in Gisborne last month was the highest year-on-year increase in the country – a rise of 10.1% to $605,500.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand report for September said the median price for Gisborne in September 2023 was $550,000.

Other districts to record large increases from September 2023 to September 2024 were West Coast, up 9.9% to $390,000, and Southland, up 8.2% to $487,000.

The national median price was $781,000 – 2.3% less than in September 2023.

Gisborne’s median price in August 2024 was $620,000.