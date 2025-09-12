Stoltz said questions to ask the Government would be what did “core infrastructure” mean, and did the council need to include the four wellbeing provisions (social, economic, environmental and cultural)?
Under Labour, the council was required by law to include the wellbeings in plans.
“Then the Government changed and then suddenly those are not actionable anymore.”
She had ideas to bring rates down, which included investigating how the council spent money, sharing services with other councils, and partnerships with private partners and iwi.
“We cannot carry on this way ... we do need operational efficiencies and we do need to focus on core [services].”
Stoltz said 80-85% of the council’s three-year plan focused on essential and core services.
She had approached other councils on how to share services.
“We’ve already spoken to Wairoa. I’ve spoken to all the mayors in the north. How can we do waters better? How can we have shared services like waste?”
Challenging her for the mayoralty and also running under the general ward are Jono Samson and first-term councillor Colin Alder.
Samson said rates were unsustainable - “a bit too hefty, a bit too much.”
He believed the way to reduce rates would be to increase the population of Gisborne and focus on the region’s talents.
Samson said there was an expression in America: “Don’t worry about today, it is already tomorrow in New Zealand.
“We have an opportunity here ... to take that seriously. We have manaakitanga, we have our culture, we have our wonderful talent that we could export online through the internet, and there are millions of subscribers just waiting to bring outside money into this region, and bring people in.”
Samson said it was 2025, but it still looked like the last century. The region needed inventive solutions to its problems.
“Like the exporting of waste. There are recycling and reprocessing plants and things happening all over the internet with waste, and we are shipping ours off to another city.”
Alder, who is bald, joked he had been tearing his hair out during his time as a councillor because of the rise in rates.
Māori ward candidate Raawiri Gilgen said he wanted to help people who were entitled to rates rebates get them.
“A lot of people I talked to have never heard of that,” he said.
Māori ward candidate Mateawa Keelan said rate differentiation needed to be investigated.
As a farmer, she paid eight separate rate charges for eight small Māori land blocks that she ran.
“I pay eight uniform annual general charges. I don’t think that’s fair. And I know that other farmers and other Māori landowners out there will be paying rates for their multiple land blocks and not know why they are doing that.”
Incumbent general ward councillor Larry Foster, seeking his fifth term, said rate rises were unsustainable, but each term the council tried to keep them down.