Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz provisionally re-elected as progress results come in

Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Gisborne District Council staff members Anita Reedy-Holthausen and Amy McCarthy were taking votes on election day outside council offices. Photo / Zita Campbell

There was a buzz outside the Gisborne District Council offices on election day today, with music, unicorns and the anticipation of progress results to come.

Progress results, which include votes cast up until Friday, have been released and show incumbent mayor Rehette Stoltz has been provisionally re-elected with 6330 votes.

