Kaiti Hard campaigners (from left) Kaiti School deputy principal Mandy Owen, assistant principal Moana Houkamau, tumuaki/principal Billie-Jean Potaka Ayton, Whanau Ora and Kaiti Ora navigator Amoe Tarsau, social worker in schools Margie Marsh, and Tiamana o te Poari Annette Toupili. Photo / supplied
The Māori ward referendum, Government “hostility” and grassroots campaigns contributed to the “incredible” 40.5% rise in Gisborne’s Māori roll voter participation, mobilisers say.
In 2022, 3657 Gisborne people enrolled on the Māori roll voted in the local government election, which increased by 40.5% to 5139 voters this year.
Election mobilisers told Local Democracy Reporting of the many successful community-led efforts to encourage more Māori voters to have their say.
Gisborne District Council director of engagement and Māori partnerships Anita Reedy Holthausen said a mix of factors, including iwi, hapū, and communities mobilising people, as well as the referendum and more understanding of Māori wards, contributed to the rise.
“We’re also really proud of the kōrero, connection and community engagement delivered throughout the campaign this year.”
Another resident who played a role in driving voter participation was Tania Rauna, who dressed as a unicorn when attending the community-wide gatherings and meet-the-candidates hui.
Speaking with Local Democracy Reporting, Rauna said a network had ignited during the iwi-led Covid response, which had been maintained to help with communications.
“Since all of the changes that have been coming in with this Government, we’ve been activating ourselves,” she said.
“So last year when the callout came for the hīkoi ... We re-engaged with everyone across the wider community in a ‘Tairāwhiti call to action’.
“One of our goals was to protect and keep Māori wards.”
Te Pāti Māori Ikaroa-Rāwhiti candidate Haley Maxwell said grassroots movements, such as Ka Pai Kaiti, E tū Elgin, Maranga Mahaki Mano, Rauna’s unicorn campaign, and Tangata Tiriti, played a vital role in the election turnout.
“Without those who bravely stepped forward to front the campaign in support of Māori Wards, the door knockers who made sure our neighbours were prepared to vote, we may not have achieved the incredible results we did.”
Twenty-four regions decided to axe their wards, with the results binding for the 2028 and 2031 local elections.