“Engineering-related cancellations have dropped significantly, and in August cancellations reduced year on year. While weather will always have an impact, we’re determined to minimise avoidable disruption,” she said.

National East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick said she had been affected by few issues on her travels to and from Wellington.

“I travel to Wellington most weeks, and I can happily say there have only been a few occasions where my flight has been completely cancelled. That said, it is extremely frustrating when you are meant to be somewhere, and the flight doesn’t go.”

Labour MP for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti Cushla Tangaere-Manuel and Gisborne-based Labour List MP Jo Luxton echoed Kirkpatrick.

Tangaere-Manuel said: “While what they are saying is true, I find the issue is more often frequency, and scheduling of flights. I often have to travel the day before and sometimes stay a night, with a lack of direct flights, often transiting through Auckland. Domestic travel can also be very expensive”.

Luxton said: “I’ve had no problems myself yet, other than delays. Flight experience is so far so good, and generally the delays are due to weather or engineering issues”.

Gisborne District mayor Rehette Stoltz agreed.

“As a frequent traveller in the last while, I cannot recall the last time one of my flights were cancelled, fingers crossed, and so I do commend Air NZ.”

Kirkpatrick said it was important for people to be able to make their international connections.

“I know people are now much more wary of booking connecting flights, particularly when connecting to overseas flights as they feel they need to make sure they have plenty of time to rearrange their domestic travel if their plane gets cancelled.

“I think only when this changes, will we really be confident that Air NZ has nailed its regional delivery.”

Boyer, meanwhile, said Air NZ had improved its on-time performance (OTP). “In July, OTP was up 5.9 points year on year, and in August it was up 10.5 points.”

“We know how important reliable air services are for Gisborne. We’ll keep investing in our people, our aircraft, and our systems to deliver a service the region can be proud of, with safety at the centre of everything we do.”

Stoltz was happy that the airline appeared to be more focused on Gisborne.

“I can understand that people find it really, really distressing and disappointing if the flights are cancelled. And so, I’m happy that Air NZ is zooming in on that.”

Gisborne-based Labour List MP Jo Luxton. Photo / Supplied

Cushla Tangaere-Manuel Labour Party MP for Ikaroa-Rawhiti. Photo / Supplied