They called it “Walk the 35″ – a homage to State Highway 35.
The group dubbed themselves Still Kicking It because they felt it perfectly captured their spirit and determination.
Many of them started for the physical benefits, some building so much more strength that even their physios have noticed the difference and asked for their secret.
One participant who had extreme difficulty walking, and at first needed to enter the pool via the ramp, can now climb down the ladder into the pool.
The group members have formed a close bond.
“When we started this over a year ago, we were strangers, but on the same kaupapa,” Richardson said.
“Now we’re there for each other, helping with trips to the doctors, keeping in touch and reaching out when someone doesn’t show up.”
The tight-knit crew members have extended their connection beyond morning walks and pool sessions, gathering for lunch on Fridays at the Gisborne RSA.
They also “adopted” pool lifeguard Ngahuia Riddell as their honorary “moko” (grandchild), embracing her as part of their extended family.
“Ngahuia’s dedication to the group exemplifies the spirit of manaakitanga that has developed,” Richardson said.
Along with measuring and keeping a logbook for the group, she also prepared certificates and organised donated prizes presented at a prizegiving ceremony at Morere Hot Springs.
A Kiwa Pools spokesperson said the group’s story was a testament to the power of community spaces like the pools to foster connection, support wellbeing and create lasting bonds that extended far beyond their original purpose.