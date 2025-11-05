The Still Kicking It group of kaumātua during a recent session at Kiwa Pools: Joe Montgomery (left), Uncle Blackie, Amy O'Connell, Deborah Cotter-Smith, Paul Dewes, Jessie Richardson (centre), Kass Rosewarne, Basil Morgan and lifeguard Ngahuia Riddell.

Gisborne kaumātua group ‘Walk the 35’ as part of challenge at Kiwa Pools

The Still Kicking It group of kaumātua during a recent session at Kiwa Pools: Joe Montgomery (left), Uncle Blackie, Amy O'Connell, Deborah Cotter-Smith, Paul Dewes, Jessie Richardson (centre), Kass Rosewarne, Basil Morgan and lifeguard Ngahuia Riddell.

A group of “strangers” have become “a whānau” through a shared kaupapa in Gisborne’s Kiwa Pools as part of the Swim The Distance challenge.

What started out as a health initiative last year for the kaumātua now known collectively as Still Kicking It has blossomed into much more.

“We’re whānau now,” crew member Jessie Richardson said in a Gisborne District Council media release. “It goes beyond the pool.”

The dedicated group walked the width of the learn-to-swim pool every morning as part of this year’s Swim the Distance challenge, which involves completing the 45.5-kilometre distance from Gisborne to Mahia over a two-month period.

Inspired by the 2024 challenge, the group, aged between 49 and 85, created their own more attainable version this year.