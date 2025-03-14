Advertisement
Gisborne Herald

Gisborne HSOB centenary: Club legend Peter Blair leads celebrations

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Peter Blair proudly displays his HSOB colours. Blair, who played for the club in the 1940s and 1950s, is the oldest person to register for the club's centenary celebrations at the end of March.

Centenary celebrations for Gisborne High School Old Boys sports club are fully booked out and the oldest registered attendee will be 1950s Poverty Bay representative and All Blacks triallist Peter Blair.

Blair’s HSOB roots go back as far as the 1940s, when the club still played in its original maroon strip.

He made his senior debut in 1951 and captained the side in 1957, leading them to numerous Lee Brother Shield victories.

Some of his HSOB and Poverty Bay teammates included All Blacks Tiny White and Brian Fitzpatrick (father of All Blacks skipper Sean), Māori All Black Kahu Bullivant and George Nepia jnr.

Blair, Poverty Bay cap No 586, played for Poverty Bay from 1952 to 1957 and was an All Black triallist in 1953.

Another career highlight was playing for Poverty Bay-East Coast against the 1956 Springboks.

Blair had a long working life in the post office and captained the North Island Post & Telegraph team and the New Zealand Post & Telegraph side in 1959.

HSOB loose forward Peter Blair scores for Poverty Bay against North Auckland at Rugby Park in 1956. The visitors won by 12 to 6. Photo / Gisborne Photo News
Blair’s commitment to HSOB did not end with his playing days. He served on the HSOB committee from 1954 to 1959 and was appointed club vice-president in 1960.

In 1964-65, he turned his focus to coaching with HSOB’s third-grade team.

The reunion, being held on March 28, 29 and 30, marks a century of HSOB/HSOG teams in rugby, netball, squash, hockey, football and cricket making their presence felt in Poverty Bay sport.

