Peter Blair proudly displays his HSOB colours. Blair, who played for the club in the 1940s and 1950s, is the oldest person to register for the club's centenary celebrations at the end of March.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Peter Blair proudly displays his HSOB colours. Blair, who played for the club in the 1940s and 1950s, is the oldest person to register for the club's centenary celebrations at the end of March.

Centenary celebrations for Gisborne High School Old Boys sports club are fully booked out and the oldest registered attendee will be 1950s Poverty Bay representative and All Blacks triallist Peter Blair.

Blair’s HSOB roots go back as far as the 1940s, when the club still played in its original maroon strip.

He made his senior debut in 1951 and captained the side in 1957, leading them to numerous Lee Brother Shield victories.

Some of his HSOB and Poverty Bay teammates included All Blacks Tiny White and Brian Fitzpatrick (father of All Blacks skipper Sean), Māori All Black Kahu Bullivant and George Nepia jnr.

Blair, Poverty Bay cap No 586, played for Poverty Bay from 1952 to 1957 and was an All Black triallist in 1953.