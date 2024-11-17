Specialist fire investigators have an inquiry under way into a fire on Saturday afternoon that swept through two sheds, a caravan and the rear of a house in Ngaio St in Te Hapara. Photo / Murray Robertson
Fire devastated a Ngaio St property in Te Hapara on Saturday afternoon and strong southerly winds fanned the flames to burn a shed next door.
It was one of two major fires in Tairāwhiti on Saturday after flames consumed a woolshed in Muriwai.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand received the first 111 calls about the blaze about 5pm.
“It started in a shed on the main property, spread to a caravan alongside that shed and from there the flames, fanned by the southerly, spread to the rear of the house,” a senior firefighter said.
“The fire also spread into a shed on the boundary of the property alongside it.
“It was started by some sort of electrical fault, we’ve been told by the assessors. We smelt smoke from our home 600 metres away, then heard a loud explosion and saw a mushroom cloud of smoke in the sky.
“We’re absolutely devastated. It was more than just a woolshed. It was a community facility that hosted all sorts of get-togethers.”
The woolshed was built 40 years ago by Rob’s father Rodney from timber planted by their forebears.
Firefighters responded to a third call on Saturday at 8pm.
A small fire had started in the wall of a house at Te Karaka.
“The residents tackled it with a hose and had it out by the time a fire crew from the Te Karaka volunteer brigade arrived,” a senior firefighter said. “The TK crew finished it off.”