Gisborne's house sale average price dropped 1.6% in April year-on-year but it still produced a healthy number - $652,000. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

16 May, 2025 06:00 AM 2 mins to read

Gisborne's house sale average price dropped 1.6% in April year-on-year but it still produced a healthy number - $652,000. Photo / Gisborne Herald

The median house price in Gisborne dipped by 1.6% to $652,000 in April.

Gisborne saw a 15.9% increase in property sales and a rise in listings from 33 to 53.

Owner-occupiers were the most active buyers, with market sentiment influenced by lower interest rates.

The median house price in Gisborne dipped by 1.6% to $652,000 year-on-year in April, according to the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ).

Its latest report also indicated it took longer to sell a house in Gisborne.

The median “days to sell” of 50 days compared to a 10-year average for the city in April of 39.

Gisborne was one of the regions to show an increase in the number of properties sold, up 15.9%.