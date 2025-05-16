- The median house price in Gisborne dipped by 1.6% to $652,000 in April.
- Gisborne saw a 15.9% increase in property sales and a rise in listings from 33 to 53.
- Owner-occupiers were the most active buyers, with market sentiment influenced by lower interest rates.
The median house price in Gisborne dipped by 1.6% to $652,000 year-on-year in April, according to the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ).
Its latest report also indicated it took longer to sell a house in Gisborne.
The median “days to sell” of 50 days compared to a 10-year average for the city in April of 39.
Gisborne was one of the regions to show an increase in the number of properties sold, up 15.9%.