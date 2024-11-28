Police want information about any sightings of a person on a bicycle in the Awapuni Rd, Lytton Rd and Elgin areas between 1.30am and 3am on October 28. Photo / NZ Police

Police want information about any sightings of a person on a bicycle in the Awapuni Rd, Lytton Rd and Elgin areas between 1.30am and 3am on October 28. Photo / NZ Police

Gisborne police investigating the death of Wayne Tamahori Dewes in Gisborne want to speak to anyone who saw a person on a bicycle at the time.

A homicide investigation was launched following 67-year-old Dewes’ death after he was taken to Gisborne Hospital with severe injuries at about 4.20am on October 28.

Initial police inquiries indicated his injuries were sustained at a residential address on Tolerton Ave.

“Police have made good progress in the homicide investigation in relation to the death of Mr Dewes, despite some reluctance by several witnesses to share information with investigators,” a police statement on Thursday said.

“Police are seeking assistance from the community in relation to any sightings of a person on a bicycle in the Awapuni Road, Lytton Road and Elgin areas between 1.30am and 3am on 28 October 2024.”