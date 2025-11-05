Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne hip-hop duo dance to 7th at world champs

Kim Parkinson
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

98 cents duo Kylah Ashwell and Paul Hawaikirangi performed a robotic piece of choreography at the Hip Hop Unite World Championships in Prague, where they placed seventh in their category.

98 cents duo Kylah Ashwell and Paul Hawaikirangi performed a robotic piece of choreography at the Hip Hop Unite World Championships in Prague, where they placed seventh in their category.

Gisborne hip-hop duo Kylah Ashwell and Paul Hawaikirangi, aka 98 Cents, earned a top-10 placing at the Hip Hop Unite World Championships in the Czech Republic.

The pair were seventh in the adult-duo section finals.

Ashwell said simply making the finals was a highlight but to finish seventh out of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save