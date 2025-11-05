“There’s a lot to unpack, but it’s given us new ideas. It was great to see different styles and flavours – to see how they use the stage and ways to elevate the dance.
“We saw how groups utilised different levels and executed transitions and the different techniques they used to make the choreography more exciting and interesting to watch.”
98 Cents performed a new routine in the competition. It involved a robotic style of choreography to music Hawaikirangi mixed himself.
“My highlight was just being onstage and making it to worlds – just being there was amazing,” he said.
“We always like to challenge ourselves and try to bring out a new routine at each competition,” Ashwell said.
A duo from Belgium won the adult-duo section with choreography that was funky and acrobatic.
“It was cool to see their level of skill and their flavour. It’s good to see people dancing in different ways,” Hawaikirangi said.
“With our routine, we just tried to make the music come to life with our movement.”
The pair were part of a 99-strong Team NZ contingent at the champs.
After several long flights, including stop-offs in Singapore and Germany, the couple arrived in the Czech Republic feeling jet-lagged. But after a few days of rest they were ready to give their best performance in the heats.