Gisborne health workers marched for better health funding and worker rights during the Fight Back for Health hīkoi.
Dr Alex Raines highlighted Gisborne Hospital’s 44% senior doctor vacancy rate, emphasising the need for more staff.
MP Jo Luxton and others called for ending cuts and proper resourcing to address systemic issues.
Gisborne health professionals and other workers displayed anger, frustration and collegial goodwill as they marched along Gladstone Rd on Thursday during the Fight Back for Health hīkoi and public meeting.
NZ Combined Trade Unions national organiser Margaret Takoko said she was impressed by the turnout as the hīkoi proceeded down Gladstone Rd from the Derby St-Gladstone Rd intersection to Heipipi/Endeavour Park.
She estimated the turnout was about 200 people.
The bad weather, which resulted in the cancellation of similar events in some other cities, broke long enough for the Gisborne hīkoi to be held.
Some motorists may have been annoyed by their journey being interrupted but many others tooted their horns to indicate their support for the walkers, banners and chants in favour of more health spending and worker rights.
Members of the public were also involved in the hīkoi.
“I like the level of support and we’ve gained a whole lot of people as we’ve walked down the street,” Takoko said.
“They support the kaupapa of having appropriate health funding.”
Dr Alex Raines, one of the Gisborne Hospital senior doctors involved in a 24-hour nationwide strike also held on Thursday, was among the speakers at Heipipi/Endeavour Park.
Raines said the hospital had the highest senior doctor vacancy rate in the country – 44%.
“I’m pretty useless at the hospital unless surrounded by all the nurses I work with, the dieticians, the physios and all the other people I work with,” he said.
“When we stand together, that’s when we can make a difference.”
Gisborne-based Labour list MP Jo Luxton thanked the audience for turning up “to fight for something you truly believe in”.
Luxton said she shared “your frustration, your fear and your deep sense of abandonment”.
There were systemic cracks in the health system, chronic understaffing, underfunding, extreme staffing shortages and recruitment and retention failures, she said.
“It’s time to stop the cuts. It’s time to support and resource our hospital properly to employ and retain staff right here in Tairāwhiti [with] permanent staffing, fair allowances and the funding Gisborne Hospital needs to care for its people.