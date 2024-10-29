Former Gisborne Herald managing director Michael Muir is pictured in the main Herald archives, which stores copies of the Gisborne Herald and Poverty Bay Herald dating back to the 19th century. New storage facilities are required somewhere out in the community if the treasure trove of historical records is to be retained after the Gisborne Herald was bought out by NZME. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

The future of a taonga carrying a record of the last 150 years of Tairāwhiti is uncertain as its keeper looks for a new permanent home where the public can benefit from it.

The thousands of “hard copies” in the Gisborne Herald/Poverty Herald archives, dating back to 1874, represent a treasure trove telling the story of locals living through colonisation, land wars, economic depression, economic reforms, two world wars, two pandemics, severe weather events, visits from royals, politicians, celebrities, sports teams, and the advent of motor vehicles, aviation, radio, “moving pictures”, television, the nuclear age, the space age, computers, rock music, women’s rights, Treaty issues, and changing social and moral attitudes.

Hundreds of journalists, backed by even more colleagues on the press or in advertising, circulation, administration and delivery, have produced a daily record of local, national and international events for 150 years.

The archives, which include several other now-defunct local papers, have been safely secured at the Herald, owned by the Muir family from the 1880s until the paper was bought out by NZME in March.

The former Herald premises in Gladstone Rd will go on to the market at some stage, and former company director Michael Muir is keen to preserve the invaluable resource at a new location.