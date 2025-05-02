Ngāti Oneone chairwoman Charlotte Gibson says they will “fight for the right” to have their land returned and is calling for people to attend a hīkoi and occupation next week.

2 May, 2025

Ngāti Oneone chairwoman Charlotte Gibson says they will “fight for the right” to have their land returned and is calling for people to attend a hīkoi and occupation next week.

A Gisborne hapū has declared it “will fight for the right” to have its lands returned.

Ngāti Oneone is to hold a hīkoi and occupation next week.

This year marked 95 years of Ngāti Oneone being displaced from its mana whenua lands, Ngāti Oneone hapū chairwoman Charlotte Gibson said.

The occupation will be at Te Pā Eketū Shed on Hirini St, next to the urupā, “for as long as it takes”.

On Monday, at 8am, the hīkoi will start at the Gisborne District Council administration building in Fitzherbert St, head towards Trust Tairāwhiti and finish at Eastland Port offices.