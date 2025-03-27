Gisborne Girls' High School student Estella Hepburn-Van Zyl won the regional heat of the Race Unity Speech Awards and qualified for the national final.
A powerful speech about overcoming racism has won Gisborne Girls’ High School student Estella Hepburn-Van Zyl the regional heat of the Race Unity Speech Awards.
She will go on to represent Tairāwhiti at the Race Unity Speech Awards national final and hui in Auckland on May 3-4.
Running for the last 25 years, the awards are a platform for young people to share their vision of practical and uplifting solutions for a unified and diverse society.
The awards are run by the New Zealand Bahá‘í community in partnership with New Zealand Police and the New Zealand Federation of Multicultural Councils.
This year’s theme was Te Moana Nui o te Kanorau – The Great Ocean of Diversity. The premise was “that we require interdependence and collaboration in our great oceans as well as in the human world if we are to create a united and harmonious society”.
In her speech, Hepburn-Van Zyl challenged the audience to think of racism, not as the scary shark in the ocean, but as the water all around.
She spoke of how silence in the face of racism could be a form of consent. The personal story she gave challenged the audience to reflect on the courage needed to speak up when they came across racism in daily interactions.
Overcoming racism must begin at childhood and be woven into the education system, she said.