Ward said she was not afraid to get out of her comfort zone and capture intimate moments of family and friends, like in a photograph taken in a Tongan church celebrating mothers in their traditional dress.

Lasike chose the genre of documentary photography, letting the photographs “speak for themselves”.

Her photographs provide a social and cultural narrative of her life, with her Tongan culture at the centre.

“I value Tongan culture so much because it’s unique and it’s my culture,” Lasike said. “I want people to hear more of our language, how our alphabet is used and pronounced, see the type of clothing we wear, food we traditionally eat and our cultural dances.”

Some of her photographs feature tatau, or traditional Samoan tattoo, and many show the important role the church plays in her life.

Lasike will be presented with her scholarship certificate at Girls’ High’s senior school prizegiving.

Howman-Evans said they were proud to be able to help another young up-and-coming female talent.

“That’s what the She Shed is all about – promoting and supporting female creatives.”

As part of the prize, she will receive tickets to next month’s She Shed Tour, along with the opportunity to be part of the Tour in future years.

The annual arts and garden tour features women artists and their spaces, with more than 30 artists taking part this year.

The She Shed Tour is in its ninth year and has raised money for several local charities in the past, including Tairāwhiti Adventure Trust, Cystic Fibrosis, Mutts and Moggies and the Gisborne East Coast Cancer Society. This year the tour is supporting Wainui Surf Life Saving Club.

Tickets are available at Stone Studio, Aviary, Retro, Ballance Street Bookshop and Gisborne Farmers’ Market.

The She Shed Tour is to take place on Sunday, November 10.