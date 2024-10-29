Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / News

Gisborne Girls’ High student awarded Peggy Ericson She Shed Scholarship for documentary photography

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

She Shed Scholarship 2024 winner Mapu Lasike with artist and She Shed committee member Holly Howman-Evans (left) and Gisborne Girls' High School head of art Justine Ward. Some examples of Lasike's work are presented on the desk in the foreground.

She Shed Scholarship 2024 winner Mapu Lasike with artist and She Shed committee member Holly Howman-Evans (left) and Gisborne Girls' High School head of art Justine Ward. Some examples of Lasike's work are presented on the desk in the foreground.

Gisborne Girls’ High School student Mapa Lasike has won the Peggy Ericson She Shed Scholarship for her photographs of the Tongan community and culture.

Lasike said she was shocked and happy when teacher Justine Ward gave her the news.

The $1000 scholarship money will go towards her living costs next year, when she will be studying for a Bachelor of Contemporary Art & Design at Unitec in Auckland.

Ward said she was highly impressed with Lasike’s work ethic and the quality of her photographs.

“What really impressed me was that everything she has done was done with such integrity.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ward said she was not afraid to get out of her comfort zone and capture intimate moments of family and friends, like in a photograph taken in a Tongan church celebrating mothers in their traditional dress.

Lasike chose the genre of documentary photography, letting the photographs “speak for themselves”.

Her photographs provide a social and cultural narrative of her life, with her Tongan culture at the centre.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I value Tongan culture so much because it’s unique and it’s my culture,” Lasike said. “I want people to hear more of our language, how our alphabet is used and pronounced, see the type of clothing we wear, food we traditionally eat and our cultural dances.”

Some of her photographs feature tatau, or traditional Samoan tattoo, and many show the important role the church plays in her life.

Lasike will be presented with her scholarship certificate at Girls’ High’s senior school prizegiving.

Howman-Evans said they were proud to be able to help another young up-and-coming female talent.

“That’s what the She Shed is all about – promoting and supporting female creatives.”

As part of the prize, she will receive tickets to next month’s She Shed Tour, along with the opportunity to be part of the Tour in future years.

The annual arts and garden tour features women artists and their spaces, with more than 30 artists taking part this year.

The She Shed Tour is in its ninth year and has raised money for several local charities in the past, including Tairāwhiti Adventure Trust, Cystic Fibrosis, Mutts and Moggies and the Gisborne East Coast Cancer Society. This year the tour is supporting Wainui Surf Life Saving Club.

Tickets are available at Stone Studio, Aviary, Retro, Ballance Street Bookshop and Gisborne Farmers’ Market.

The She Shed Tour is to take place on Sunday, November 10.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from News