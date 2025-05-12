Advertisement
Gisborne gang tangi: Police make arrests, impound vehicles

Gisborne Herald
Police made several arrests and impounded vehicles after a gang tangi in Gisborne, attended by up to 400 gang members and associates.

Local police were supported by staff from neighbouring districts including the Police Eagle helicopter, Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Danny Kirk said.

“Our focus today [Monday] was the safety of the Gisborne community and those attending the tangi,” Kirk said.

“In the lead up to today’s event, police have been engaging with the family of the deceased, and gang leaders, who have passed on the message that we would be highly visible and enforcing the law.

“It’s disappointing to see some people choosing to break the law, but that number is small compared to how many people were attending the tangi.

“A big part of that can be put down to the engagement we’ve had with gang leaders and the responsibility that they took for regulating the behaviour of their members.”

Inspector Danny Kirk.
Four people were arrested or summonsed for public display of gang insignia and will appear in court in the coming days.

One motorbike rider allegedly failed to stop twice for police following a sustained loss of traction.

The bike has been impounded for six months and police are trying to find the rider.

Three vehicles were impounded for 28 days, two for alleged dangerous driving, and one for driving while suspended.

Several people were also seen leaning out of the windows of vehicles, police said.

“While the tangi may have finished, our work to enforce the law has not,” Kirk said.

“Additional police will be working through the night across Gisborne, carrying out reassurance patrols in the community and monitoring driving behaviour on our roads.”

Police encouraged anyone who witnessed illegal or intimidating behaviour around the tangi to make a report online or call 105.

Please reference the file number 250511/1622.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

