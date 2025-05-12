Police made several arrests and impounded vehicles after a gang tangi in Gisborne, attended by up to 400 gang members and associates.

Local police were supported by staff from neighbouring districts including the Police Eagle helicopter, Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Danny Kirk said.

“Our focus today [Monday] was the safety of the Gisborne community and those attending the tangi,” Kirk said.

“In the lead up to today’s event, police have been engaging with the family of the deceased, and gang leaders, who have passed on the message that we would be highly visible and enforcing the law.

“It’s disappointing to see some people choosing to break the law, but that number is small compared to how many people were attending the tangi.