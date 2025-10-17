Australia-based Cory Taylor, a Gisborne boy at heart, provides vital experience for the Black Fins as they count down to international action at Mount Maunganui next month. Photo /Jamie Troughton-Dscribe Media Services
Four athletes from Gisborne have been named in the Surf Life Saving New Zealand Black Fins for the International Surf Rescue Challenge (ISRC).
The Kiwi team will compete in Mount Maunganui from November 27-30 in an event which brings together the world’s top lifesaving nations.
Dawson Building Midway’s Cory Taylorand Olivia Corrin join Kaiaponi Farms Waikanae’s Oska Smith and Briana Irving in the 12-person team.
All four have been regular members of the national team.