Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne four in Black Fins team for International Surf Rescue Challenge

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Australia-based Cory Taylor, a Gisborne boy at heart, provides vital experience for the Black Fins as they count down to international action at Mount Maunganui next month. Photo /Jamie Troughton-Dscribe Media Services

Australia-based Cory Taylor, a Gisborne boy at heart, provides vital experience for the Black Fins as they count down to international action at Mount Maunganui next month. Photo /Jamie Troughton-Dscribe Media Services

Four athletes from Gisborne have been named in the Surf Life Saving New Zealand Black Fins for the International Surf Rescue Challenge (ISRC).

The Kiwi team will compete in Mount Maunganui from November 27-30 in an event which brings together the world’s top lifesaving nations.

Dawson Building Midway’s Cory Taylor

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save