“The ISRC brings together the world’s top surf lifesaving nations in a unique test of athletic ability, teamwork and lifesaving skill,” SLSNZ said in a release.

“This year’s event will see New Zealand represented by a strong squad supported by an experienced support team of managers, coaches and health personnel.”

World women's beach sprint champ Briana Irving will be a pivotal figure in beach disciplines for her country at next month's International Surf Rescue Challenge. Photo / Jamie Troughton-Dscribe Media Services

SLSNZ has also named the support staff and team management involved with the Black Fins and the Pathway and Junior Black Fins campaigns at the 2025 ISRC.

Former Gisborne lifeguard Marcus Forbes will manage the Junior Black Fins, with that team still to be announced.

Another former local life saver, Georgia Harris, is the team physiotherapist.

The campaign lead in the New Zealand Pathway team is Waikanae’s Arna Majstrovic.

Reigning men's world beach sprint champion Oska Smith (in yellow) will once again wear the black cap of New Zealand at the International Surf Rescue Challenge. Photo / Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media Services

“The support teams will play a crucial role for athletes across all areas of preparation and competition,” SLSNZ said.

“Their focus will be on fostering a high-performance environment, ensuring athletes are ready to perform at their best on the international stage.”

High-performance manager Tanya Hamilton said SLSNZ was really proud of the group assembled to lead the New Zealand teams this year.

“Each member of the management team brings a depth of experience and a shared passion for developing our athletes and representing New Zealand with pride.

“Their leadership, planning, and positivity will play a huge part in helping the team perform at their best.”

In the International Surf Rescue Challenge, the athletes will compete in surf and beach events that mirror the real-life skills used by surf lifesavers every day.