“As a family member, you’re kind of on the sidelines and you feel pretty helpless in their journey. This is a way that I feel like I can actually do something to help and support.”

Routine testing is one of the most important things women can do. If the calendar encouraged some to get a mammogram, “it’s all worth it”, Wood said.

With females making up only 6.1% of career firefighters in New Zealand, Wood told the Herald she hoped the calendar would also highlight the viability of firefighting as a career for women.

A post on the Tairāwhiti – Fire and Emergency New Zealand Facebook page says: “We are incredibly proud to see one of our own, Kodi, starring in the Wāhine Toa Firefighter Calendar 2026 – a celebration of the strength, mana and courage of the wāhine who serve in the fire service across Aotearoa.”

The calendar features 13 female firefighters, including Gisborne's Kodi Campbell (back row, third from right). Photo / Flora Driessen

Campbell has been on secondment for a few months from Gisborne to Fire and Emergency in Rotorua due to staff shortages.

She qualified as a firefighter about five years ago.

Campbell is a former world and national waka ama champion and a talented hockey player, who has also competed successfully in national and international CrossFit competitions.

The Wāhine Toa Firefighter Calendar can be ordered through the Breast Cancer Cure website under “Calendar” at the top of the home page. Pre-orders close on November 10.