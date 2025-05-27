Ravyn Simpson won gold in Muay Boran and gold in K1 kickboxing, both against an Iranian fighter, in the Under-18 years 57-kilograms division.
Mackey-Huriwai won gold in pro-am Muay Thai against a Thai opponent and silver in K1 kickboxing against an American opponent in the senior 60kg division.
Mackey won gold in K1 kickboxing against a Japanese opponent and silver in pro-am Muay Thai against a Thai opponent in the senior 57kg division.
Mackey-Riini won gold in Muay Boran against a Thai fighter in the U10yrs 31kg division.
Thalia Mackey-Huriwai won gold in Muay Boran against a Vietnamese fighter in the U12yrs 41kg division.
Jada Pomana won gold in the K1 kickboxing against a Cambodian in the senior 84kg division.
Gisborne fighters to earn silver were Aronui Maidens in the U16yrs 54kg division and Chris Lee in the K1 kickboxing senior 81kg division.
The ITMA Games were founded in 2016 by several organisation with a shared vision of preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of Thailand through the power of martial arts.
Over the years, the Games have attracted hundreds of participants from over 30 countries.
As well as the combat sports, the Games showcase traditional dances and other art forms.
The event also offers the chance to take part in a range of seminars and courses, including the highly-coveted judge and referee course.