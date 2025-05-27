A New Zealand team featuring several Gisborne martial artists won gold and silver medals at the 7th International & Thai Martial Arts Games in Bangkok, Thailand.

A New Zealand team featuring several Gisborne martial artists won gold and silver medals at the 7th International & Thai Martial Arts Games in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fighters from Gisborne won gold and silver medals in their age and weight classes as part of a New Zealand team at a martial arts event in Thailand.

Melissa Mackey-Huriwai, of Gisborne’s Rangataua o Aotearoa club, and Nigel Elliott, of Ace Fighters Putāruru, took an 11-strong New Zealand team to the 7th International & Thai Martial Arts Games held at Nimibutr National Stadium in Bangkok.

The event featured the disciplines of Muay Thai, Muay Boran, boxing, kickboxing, MMA, Jeet Kune Do and Dap Thai.

As well as Muay Thai (known as “the Art of Eight Limbs”) and kickboxing, some of the New Zealanders competed in Muay Boran or ancient Thai boxing - an unarmed martial art of Thailand before the introduction of modern equipment and rules in the 1930s.

Among the Kiwi fighters who did multiple fight disciplines at the Games were Gisborne’s Jaxston Mackey-Riini, Ishtar Mackey-Huriwai and Natalie Mackey.