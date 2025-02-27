The survey, released to mark National Farmers’ Markets Week (March 1 to March 9), showed markets in Dunedin, Hamilton, Amberley (Canterbury), and Nelson were also cheaper than local supermarkets, but not to the same degree as in Gisborne.

The Grey Lynn (Auckland) market was 1% more expensive than local supermarkets.

Asplet said people were buying fresh and seasonal produce from the producer at the farmers' market.

“Vege growers will pick Thursday-Friday to come to the market on Saturday,” she said.

“It’s been called paddock to plate. It’s the same with fruit – and then it’s in your fruit bowl.”

Asplet, who sells free-range eggs, oranges, lemons, and irises, said some customers might only turn up once a month and buy just three eggs.

“You can’t do that anywhere else that I know of.”

Some stalwart customers attended the market every week regardless of the weather.

“It’s their supermarket.”

A seasonal vendor had told her it was “so nice to catch up with customers and the community”.

Some customers “rushed in” between the sporting commitments of their children. A high number of visitors went to the market during long weekends and holidays.

Farmers' Market New Zealand chairman Jono Walker encouraged Kiwis to visit a market.

“We are well aware that the fresh quality and seasonality at farmers’ markets is top-notch but it’s heartening to see that the produce is overall cheaper as well, so you get better quality at an affordable price,” Walker said.

“We’re working hard to dispel the perception that farmers’ markets are more expensive than the local supermarkets, and this survey shows people can benefit financially alongside the other benefits of shopping at a market, and every little bit helps.”

The Gisborne Farmers' Market is held in the carpark area of the former Army Hall each Saturday from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The market celebrated its 19th birthday last weekend.

Late last year it received an $11,209.65 grant from Trust Tairāwhiti for a new entertainment gazebo and one-year road closure fees.