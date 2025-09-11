Advertisement
Gisborne Herald

Gisborne Engineering boss, 24, recognised for his leadership

Multimedia Journalist·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Gisborne's Dmitrey Carruthers won the Emerging Leader of the Year category at the Robert Walters New Zealand Leadership Awards held in Auckland.

Taking greater responsibility early in his career, putting people first and embracing pressure have been keys to success for the young director of an old Gisborne company.

Dmitrey Carruthers, managing director of Gisborne Engineering, was named winner of the Emerging Leader of the Year category of the Robert Walters

