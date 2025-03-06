Team Kotahitangi (Unity) are pictured at last year's Relay for Life. The Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society says 64 teams have registered for the 2025 relay, up from 47 in 2024. Photo / Liam Clayton

“I’m walkin’ here!”

That famous line by Dustin Hoffman in the Academy Award-winning 1969 movie Midnight Cowboy will be acted out by the 64 teams lined up for this year’s Relay For Life Gisborne event.

Numbers for the Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society fundraiser at Showgrounds Park on March 29 and 30 (midday to midday) are well up on the 2024 relay which featured 47 teams.

“I don’t know why the numbers are up so much,” the society’s fundraising and events co-ordinator Shay Podjursky said. “But I’m loving it.”

The teams will be based across 79 camp sites - double the number of sites used last year.