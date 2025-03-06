Advertisement
Gisborne East Coast Cancer society ‘loving’ the 64 teams registered for Relay for Life

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Team Kotahitangi (Unity) are pictured at last year's Relay for Life. The Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society says 64 teams have registered for the 2025 relay, up from 47 in 2024. Photo / Liam Clayton

“I’m walkin’ here!”

That famous line by Dustin Hoffman in the Academy Award-winning 1969 movie Midnight Cowboy will be acted out by the 64 teams lined up for this year’s Relay For Life Gisborne event.

Numbers for the Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society fundraiser at Showgrounds Park on March 29 and 30 (midday to midday) are well up on the 2024 relay which featured 47 teams.

“I don’t know why the numbers are up so much,” the society’s fundraising and events co-ordinator Shay Podjursky said. “But I’m loving it.”

The teams will be based across 79 camp sites - double the number of sites used last year.

“We are very impressed.”

Podjursky said the numbers reflected the nature of the local community. Everyone was enthusiastic and friendly. Walkers knew that all money raised from Relay for Life stayed in Gisborne to support their friends and family.

“There is so much generosity in Gisborne.”

Podjursky thanked the Relay for Life’s group of hard-working volunteers and sponsors.

The public is welcome at the relay between 9am and 9pm on the Saturday and from 9am to 12 noon on the Sunday.

“There’s such a good ambience,” Podjursky said. “The public can pop out for a coffee.”

A range of food and coffee vendors will be set up at the Poynters Park location at the front of Showgrounds Park.

The 2024 relay raised well over $100,000 - the top team making $9030 and the top individual - long-time Cancer Society supporter Daryl Gowers - contributing $35,000.

The goal for 2025 is $120,000. Around $30,000 of that had already been raised by the end of last month.

