Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council’s book Diverse Tairāwhiti: Celebrating Strength through Diversity will be launched during the Gisborne Diwali – Festival of Lights event on December 14.

This year’s Diwali festival promises to be more vibrant and exciting than ever and will feature an array of free activities and entertainment for all ages, says Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council president Arish Naresh.

The event will be opened by Gisborne’s Mayor Rehette Stoltz and East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick.

Naresh describes Diverse Tairāwhiti as “a heartfelt collection of stories that highlight the journeys of diverse migrants who have made Tairāwhiti their home”.

“Among the inspiring tales featured in the book are former Mayor Meng Foon, who shares his experiences as the son of Chinese immigrants and his journey to becoming the Mayor of Gisborne, advocating for inclusion and understanding across cultures.