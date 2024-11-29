Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne Diwali celebrations to feature launch of book Diverse Tairāwhiti

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Tairāwhiti Multicultural Society's book Diverse Tairāwhiti will be released as part of Diwali celebrations next month.

Tairāwhiti Multicultural Society's book Diverse Tairāwhiti will be released as part of Diwali celebrations next month.

Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council’s book Diverse Tairāwhiti: Celebrating Strength through Diversity will be launched during the Gisborne Diwali – Festival of Lights event on December 14.

This year’s Diwali festival promises to be more vibrant and exciting than ever and will feature an array of free activities and entertainment for all ages, says Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council president Arish Naresh.

The event will be opened by Gisborne’s Mayor Rehette Stoltz and East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick.

Naresh describes Diverse Tairāwhiti as “a heartfelt collection of stories that highlight the journeys of diverse migrants who have made Tairāwhiti their home”.

“Among the inspiring tales featured in the book are former Mayor Meng Foon, who shares his experiences as the son of Chinese immigrants and his journey to becoming the Mayor of Gisborne, advocating for inclusion and understanding across cultures.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Also, Viviane Paraguassu Cury, who recounts her emotional journey from Brazil to New Zealand, revealing unexpected family revelations and her commitment to establishing a foot health business in Gisborne.

“And Raj Radhakrishnan, who reflects on his transition from Kerala, India, to New Zealand, and his efforts to preserve his cultural identity while contributing to the local community through nursing.

“There are many other stories from India, Fiji, Brazil, Philippines, Japan, United Kingdom, Netherlands, China and much more,” Naresh said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The Diwali festival will offer a delightful day for families and friends, featuring free food and snacks, captivating performances from local artists and the popular Garagewalas from Auckland.

The Diwali festival in Gisborne next month will feature free food and a range of performances from local and visiting artists.
The Diwali festival in Gisborne next month will feature free food and a range of performances from local and visiting artists.

“There will be exciting bouncy castles for the kids, refreshing, free snow cones, and a fun photo booth to capture the memories.

“It’s possibly the only Diwali event in the country that provides everything free in the spirit of sharing.

“This year’s event is not only a celebration of Diwali but also a celebration of the diverse stories that enrich our community,” Naresh said.

“Attendees can expect to enjoy performances that reflect the rich cultural tapestry of Tairāwhiti while also learning about the journeys that have shaped our region.

“Join us for this special occasion as we celebrate diversity, community and the launch of Diverse Tairāwhiti.”

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald