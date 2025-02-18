An example of illegal dumping on Titirangi/Kaiti Hill. Gisborne District Council is seeking submissions on its Waste Minimisation and Management Plan. Submissions close on February 28.

An example of illegal dumping on Titirangi/Kaiti Hill. Gisborne District Council is seeking submissions on its Waste Minimisation and Management Plan. Submissions close on February 28.

Gisborne District Council is calling on the community to play its part in shaping the future of waste management in Tairāwhiti as concern rises over landfills and illegal dumping.

As part of the development of a new Waste Management and Minimisation Plan, the council is seeking community input to help draft a plan that will guide waste reduction efforts over the next six years.

A council statement said a recent waste audit revealed 61% of the material in kerbside rubbish bags could have been diverted to recycling or composting.

Additionally, about 67 tonnes of food waste, which could be composted, was sent to landfill each week.

Council solid waste manager Phil Nickerson said the waste situation in Tairāwhiti was concerning, with landfills filling up rapidly and illegal dumping on the rise.