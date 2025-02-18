“We need community input to create a plan that reflects our collective commitment to a waste-free Tairāwhiti,” he said.
“This data will help us plan where to aim funding in the future and where education programmes might help.
“We want residents, schools and businesses to share their ideas and experiences to make this plan effective.”
The council statement said it was particularly interested in hearing about effective waste reduction strategies, ways to combat illegal dumping and ideas for increasing recycling and composting.
“We encourage everyone to share their ideas on what is working well, what could be improved and any innovative solutions for reducing waste.”
Submissions close on February 28.
For more information and to share your ideas, go to participate.gdc.govt.nz/lets-talk-trash