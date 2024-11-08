Councillor Larry Foster said the domain, in its heyday with its pool and waterfall, had been a popular destination.

He asked what kind of patronage the domain attracted today without a pool and with a deterioration of assets.

Kirk said anecdotally it was a cherished community asset and was considered to be an underrated location.

The redevelopment of infrastructure could make the domain a regional destination hub.

Acting committee chairwoman Aubrey Ria said at least 10 to 15 people used the domain every day.

Foster said the domain had been beautiful with a fantastic atmosphere in a previous era.

It was “a gem”. The domain was currently being underutilised “until this redevelopment goes ahead”.

It would be good to see Waihirere Domain returned to “its gem status”, Foster said.

Cr Josh Wharehinga, looking at photographs in the council report, said he remembered Waihirere Domain, the pool, the swings, and had fond memories of “going down that super-fast, fastest slide in Tairawhiti”.

He was excited by the development plan “so the next generation of tamariki and rangatahi could also have fond memories of that place”.

Cr Tony Robinson said he remembered “that slide”.

“It looked so huge when you’re six years old.”

Cr Debbie Gregory said she wouldn’t repeat the memories of other councillors...”but that slide”.

She hoped the council could attract the funding Waihirere Domain deserved to restore it to the status councillors remembered as children.

Cr Rhonda Tibble said the concept plan was a wonderful development for Waihirere and the next generation.

The aspirational full concept plan includes speed bumps, vegetation removal, cultural interpretation, an improved pedestrian bridge, a new path between car parks and a play area, an improved track to the waterfall, new picnic areas with shelter, picnic tables and a barbecue, improved signage, a youth area with basketball half-court and skate half-pipe, and a nature play trail.



