Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne councillors reminisce about Waihirere Domain as renewal plans unfold

By Wynsley Wrigley
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The swings and slide of Waihirere Domain prove popular with kids back in 1955 and Gisborne district councillors hope those glory days will return with an aspirational concept plan for the redevelopment of the reserve. Photo / Gisborne Photo News

The swings and slide of Waihirere Domain prove popular with kids back in 1955 and Gisborne district councillors hope those glory days will return with an aspirational concept plan for the redevelopment of the reserve. Photo / Gisborne Photo News

The swimming pool, the swing boats and “that slide”.

Gisborne district councillors looked back nostalgically at their youth when discussing a noting report on the Waihirere Domain Renewal Project.

Council planning team leader Tyler Kirk told the Operations Committee the council had been working with Waihīrere hapū for some time on a long-term “aspirational” concept plan.

The plan could not be achieved immediately but the decommissioned and vandalised pool which also had asbestos (and its associated buildings) needed to be removed first, he said.

The council was prioritising budget expenditure and the aspects of a Waihirere Domain concept plan that could be achieved with a limited budget, he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Councillor Larry Foster said the domain, in its heyday with its pool and waterfall, had been a popular destination.

He asked what kind of patronage the domain attracted today without a pool and with a deterioration of assets.

Kirk said anecdotally it was a cherished community asset and was considered to be an underrated location.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The redevelopment of infrastructure could make the domain a regional destination hub.

Acting committee chairwoman Aubrey Ria said at least 10 to 15 people used the domain every day.

Foster said the domain had been beautiful with a fantastic atmosphere in a previous era.

It was “a gem”. The domain was currently being underutilised “until this redevelopment goes ahead”.

It would be good to see Waihirere Domain returned to “its gem status”, Foster said.

Cr Josh Wharehinga, looking at photographs in the council report, said he remembered Waihirere Domain, the pool, the swings, and had fond memories of “going down that super-fast, fastest slide in Tairawhiti”.

He was excited by the development plan “so the next generation of tamariki and rangatahi could also have fond memories of that place”.

Cr Tony Robinson said he remembered “that slide”.

“It looked so huge when you’re six years old.”

Cr Debbie Gregory said she wouldn’t repeat the memories of other councillors...”but that slide”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She hoped the council could attract the funding Waihirere Domain deserved to restore it to the status councillors remembered as children.

Cr Rhonda Tibble said the concept plan was a wonderful development for Waihirere and the next generation.

The aspirational full concept plan includes speed bumps, vegetation removal, cultural interpretation, an improved pedestrian bridge, a new path between car parks and a play area, an improved track to the waterfall, new picnic areas with shelter, picnic tables and a barbecue, improved signage, a youth area with basketball half-court and skate half-pipe, and a nature play trail.


Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald