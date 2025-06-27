Advertisement
Gisborne company’s WorkSafe trial over 2022 worker death adjourned until August

WorkSafe NZ brought a charge against Gisborne company M E Jukes & Son after the death of a worker in 2022. The company pleaded not guilty in 2023, and the case went to trial this week. Photo / Anne-Marie De Bruin

A WorkSafe NZ prosecution relating to the 2022 death of a Gisborne worker who was trapped in a waste shredder has been adjourned until August.

The judge-alone trial, at Gisborne District Court before Judge Warren Cathcart, involves Gisborne company M E Jukes & Son defending a charge brought against it

