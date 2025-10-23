Martin Swim School instructor Karen MacPherson works with young students as part of the Swim for Life programme.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Martin Swim School instructor Karen MacPherson works with young students as part of the Swim for Life programme.

The Swim for Life programme has kicked into full gear in the Gisborne district ahead of summer, teaching youngsters water safety and basic swimming techniques.

Martin Swim School recently got its programme going for the final school term, joining Comet Swimming Club, which operates all year round.

“Comet and Martin Swim School are the two main local providers,” Gisborne’s Swim for Life Trust manager Carl Newman said.

Around 3200 youngsters across Tairāwhiti take part in the free Swim For Life programme each year.

“As an overall programme, we cater for about 3200 students a year across Tairāwhiti.