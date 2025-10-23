Gisborne clubs making a safety splash through Swim for Life
Gisborne Herald
Quick Read
Save
Martin Swim School instructor Karen MacPherson works with young students as part of the Swim for Life programme.
The Swim for Life programme has kicked into full gear in the Gisborne district ahead of summer, teaching youngsters water safety and basic swimming techniques.
Martin Swim School recently got its programme going for the final school term, joining Comet Swimming Club, which operates all year round.
“Comet and Martin
Swim School are the two main local providers,” Gisborne’s Swim for Life Trust manager Carl Newman said.
“As an overall programme, we cater for about 3200 students a year across Tairāwhiti.