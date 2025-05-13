Surf ski and kayak paddler Jacqueline Kennedy from Midway is a rapidly rising star of New Zealand surf lifesaving and flatwater sprint canoeing and has been named in the Junior Black Fins. Photo / Jamie Troughton - Dscribe Media
Gisborne surf athletes feature heavily in national teams announced by Surf Life Saving New Zealand for international competitions later this year.
For the first time in eight years the International Surf Rescue Challenge will take place in home waters - Mount Maunganui from November 27-30.
Black Fins, Junior Black Fins and New Zealand Pathway teams have been named.
The Black Fins include Gold Coast-based Cory Taylor and Olivia Corrin of Gisborne’s Dawson Building Midway club, along with Kaiaponi Farms Waikanae members Briana Irving and Oska Smith.
All four are experienced Black Fins, including flying the New Zealand flag at last year’s Lifesaving World Championships on the Gold Coast, where Irving and Smith completed a beach sprint-winning double.
Sutton is in the Youth team; the White Pathway team includes Petro and clubmate Jack Lepper; and the Grey Pathway team includes Midway’s Yahni Brown and Evans.
“The Black Fins boast a rich legacy of success, including multiple world championships and consistent top-two finishes at the International Surf Rescue Challenge since its inception in 1937,” SLSNZ high performance sport manager Tanya Hamilton said.
She highlighted the strength of this year’s Black Fins squad.
“The wealth of experience within this team will undoubtedly elevate the new talent and place the Black Fins in a strong position to secure victory at the International Surf Rescue Challenge.
“It will be a super-proud moment to see the teams compete in front of a home crowd.”
Hamilton said the transtasman event catered for athletes deeper into the performance pathway.
“This competition on the Gold Coast aims to prepare athletes for the Lifesaving World Championship format, the pinnacle event in lifesaving sport.
“It’s an exciting year for lifesaving sport, with so many athletes having the chance to compete on the international stage,” Hamilton said.
“Exposure to global competition and the experience of performing under pressure will strengthen our sport and the wider lifesaving movement and keep New Zealand competitive on the world stage.”