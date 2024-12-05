Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne clubbies in action at Whangamatā Classic

By Murray Robertson
Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Waikanae's world champion beach specialist Briana Irving, pictured competing for the New Zealand Black Fins at the lifesaving world championships on the Gold Coast, will race in the beach events this weekend at the Whangamatā Classic. Photo/Jamie Troughton-Dscribe Media

Waikanae's world champion beach specialist Briana Irving, pictured competing for the New Zealand Black Fins at the lifesaving world championships on the Gold Coast, will race in the beach events this weekend at the Whangamatā Classic. Photo/Jamie Troughton-Dscribe Media

Several top performers from the district’s surf lifesaving ranks will be in action this weekend at the two-day Whangamatā Classic.

The Classic is an annual event bringing clubs together to give surf lifesaving competitors the chance to get racing ahead of the championship season.

Kaiaponi Farms Waikanae will have beach exponents Briana Irving and Seven Mapu competing, while Christy Tate will race on the ski on Saturday.

All three are also involved in the Invitational teams’ event the next day with world champion beach sprinter Irving and Tate team captains.

Ski paddler Christy Tate will be one of three Waikanae athletes in action at the Whangamatā Classic. Photo / Paul Rickard
Ski paddler Christy Tate will be one of three Waikanae athletes in action at the Whangamatā Classic. Photo / Paul Rickard
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dawson Building Midway will have 13 athletes racing.

Alex Bermingham will contest the open events.

Jack Lepper, Sophie Petro, Alice Sparks, Tyron Evans, Yahni Brown and Finn Cameron will race in the Under-19s.

Midway's Yahni Brown will look to pick up where he left off after a great season last summer when he hits the water at Whangamata this weekend. Photo / Jamie Troughton-Dscribe Media.
Midway's Yahni Brown will look to pick up where he left off after a great season last summer when he hits the water at Whangamata this weekend. Photo / Jamie Troughton-Dscribe Media.

Riley Knight, Ella Sutton, Emily Petro, Jacqueline Kennedy and Brooke Matthews are in the Under-17 events and Taylor Newman is in the U15s.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Midway's Sophie Petro is another exciting young performer looking for a strong start to the 2024-25 season. Photo / Paul Rickard
Midway's Sophie Petro is another exciting young performer looking for a strong start to the 2024-25 season. Photo / Paul Rickard

“It’s going to be a good first hit-out of the season. The kids are all excited,” Midway head coach Jack Gavin said.

“It’s looking to be flat surf and hard racing conditions that will test the crew.”

Ten out of Midway’s 13 will compete the day after in the representative competitions.

“That’s encouraging this early in the season,” Gavin said.

Knight and Petro were named in the two Eastern Region teams for the U17 regional teams’ challenge held before the invitational event on Sunday.

An event organiser said the U17 regional challenge aimed to provide an exciting experience for young athletes enthusiastic about surf sports.

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald