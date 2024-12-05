Waikanae's world champion beach specialist Briana Irving, pictured competing for the New Zealand Black Fins at the lifesaving world championships on the Gold Coast, will race in the beach events this weekend at the Whangamatā Classic. Photo/Jamie Troughton-Dscribe Media

Waikanae's world champion beach specialist Briana Irving, pictured competing for the New Zealand Black Fins at the lifesaving world championships on the Gold Coast, will race in the beach events this weekend at the Whangamatā Classic. Photo/Jamie Troughton-Dscribe Media

Several top performers from the district’s surf lifesaving ranks will be in action this weekend at the two-day Whangamatā Classic.

The Classic is an annual event bringing clubs together to give surf lifesaving competitors the chance to get racing ahead of the championship season.

Kaiaponi Farms Waikanae will have beach exponents Briana Irving and Seven Mapu competing, while Christy Tate will race on the ski on Saturday.

All three are also involved in the Invitational teams’ event the next day with world champion beach sprinter Irving and Tate team captains.